Meet The AI Future: Fifth GDTE To Be Held In Hangzhou, Zhejiang

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Hangzhou, China– From September 23 to 27, the Fifth Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. With the annual theme“Meet the AI Future at GDTE,” Malaysia and Hungary will serve as Guest Countries of Honor, and Hainan Province will serve as the Guest Province of Honor. As of now, 2,008 enterprises have registered to exhibit, including 996 AI enterprises, 402 international enterprises, and 55 Fortune Global 500 enterprises; more than 50,000 professional buyers from 163 countries and regions have registered, including over 12,000 international buyers; eight countries - Malaysia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, France, the Republic of Korea, Peru, and Kazakhstan - will send delegations to exhibit; 40 international organizations will participate in the expo; and the pre-arranged international procurement intentions totals USD 1.085 billion.

The year's GDTE covers an exhibition area of 170,000 square meters and features a“1+6+1” exhibition framework, namely one pavilion dedicated to digital trade, six pavilions on featured industries - Silk Road e-commerce, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, digital culture & entertainment, digital healthcare, and spacial intelligence - and one pavilion on digital trade innovation & integration. Innovations such as neutral-atom quantum computing systems and manned transforming mecha will make their global or Asian debuts, or first exhibitions in China. The Digital Trade Pavilion will showcase frontier technologies including large models, quantum computing, and space computing power, and will set up a Token-centered AI Future zone for the first time, presenting a full industry chain from computing power infrastructure to model services to scenario applications; the Silk Road E-Commerce Pavilion will gather AI tools for foreign trade and showcase new forms of cross-border digital trade; the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion will focus on exploring the new cross-border trade model of“Model as a Service”; the Smart Mobility Pavilion will display low-altitude aircraft, autonomous vehicles, among other next-generation land, sea and air mobility solutions; the Digital Culture & Entertainment Pavilion will focus on culture going global, with newly added sections for AI short dramas and animated dramas, AIGC tools, and IP collectibles; the Digital Healthcare Pavilion will exhibit technological achievements such as AI-assisted diagnosis, surgical robots, and brain-computer interfaces; and the Spacial Intelligence Pavilion will systematically present smart city construction practices. In the Innovation & Integration Pavilion, the innovation incubation section will hold innovation project roadshows, and the digital trade premium products section will gather more than 200 consumer-grade products integrated with AI technology.

During the expo, 50 key events will be held, including 12 themed events, 13 industrial events, 4 investment and trade promotion events, and 21 concurrent competitions and exhibitions. This year's GDTE will upgrade a series of signature events such as the Silk Road E-Commerce Day, the BRICS Dialogue, and the African Digital Trade Day, and will concurrently hold competitions for the application of digital technology such as the Global Open-source AI Challenge, the Embodied Robotics Application Challenge, and the Global Brain-Computer Interface Innovation Competition, bringing together more than 10,000 teams to compete. A number of landmark, long-term international cooperation platforms will also be launched, such as the China headquarters of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and the China-Africa AI Talent Cooperation Program. In addition, the expo will release a number of major outcomes, among which the Global Digital Trade Development Report 2026, jointly compiled for the first time by the WTO, the International Trade Centre, the World Economic Forum, UNCTAD, and the OECD, will be published as an official United Nations publication.

This year's GDTE will continue to serve as a public service platform for cooperation, shared growth, and mutual benefit, continuously injecting new momentum into the development of global digital trade.