Riptide Opportunities Fund Factsheet Up Every Month This Year 3.5% Alpha
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Riptide Opportunities Fund August 2026 results: +0.43% net of fees, bringing year-to-date performance to +7.17% net. Notably, excluding the first two ramp-up months of January and February (when the Fund was still deploying capital and largely in cash) the pro-forma annualized return since March is 14.67%.
August's gain came in a strong month for equities (the S&P 500 returned +2.72% on a total-return basis). The momentum and quality factors lagged in August, which was a small headwind to the fund's performance, while the size factor contributed positively.
All five sub-strategies contributed positively, the first month this year in which every...
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