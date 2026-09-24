Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Riptide Opportunities Fund Factsheet Up Every Month This Year 3.5% Alpha

Riptide Opportunities Fund Factsheet Up Every Month This Year 3.5% Alpha


2026-09-24 02:06:25
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Riptide Opportunities Fund 's commentary for the month ended August 31, 2026.

Read more hedge fund letters here

Riptide Opportunities Fund August 2026 results: +0.43% net of fees, bringing year-to-date performance to +7.17% net. Notably, excluding the first two ramp-up months of January and February (when the Fund was still deploying capital and largely in cash) the pro-forma annualized return since March is 14.67%.

August's gain came in a strong month for equities (the S&P 500 returned +2.72% on a total-return basis). The momentum and quality factors lagged in August, which was a small headwind to the fund's performance, while the size factor contributed positively.

All five sub-strategies contributed positively, the first month this year in which every...

MENAFN24092026005205015282ID1111711909



ValueWalk

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search