At UN, 80 Countries Demand Reopening Of Hormuz, Condemn Iran, Houthi Attacks
"Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten international security and navigational rights and freedoms," said a joint statement read out by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at the United Nations.
"We also strongly condemn the Houthis' decision to resume conflict in Yemen, their continuous strikes on Saudi Arabia, and their reckless attacks in the Red Sea," the statement said.
The statement's backers included Gulf Arab states and major Western powers.
It added that the Houthis' advance towards Bab el-Mandeb Strait would also only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime security and global trade.
Both Iran and the Houthis frame their actions as defensive.Strait of Hormuz energy security Houthi Iran
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