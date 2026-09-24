Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

At UN, 80 Countries Demand Reopening Of Hormuz, Condemn Iran, Houthi Attacks


2026-09-24 02:06:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Some 80 countries demanded the urgent reopening of ‌the Strait ​of Hormuz ‌on Thursday and condemned Iran ‌and ⁠its ‌Houthi ‌allies for attacks in the region ⁠and disruption to international trade and energy security.

"Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten international security ​and navigational rights and freedoms," said a joint statement read ‌out by ⁠Bahrain's Foreign Minister ​Abdullatif bin Rashid ​Al Zayani at the United Nations.

"We also strongly condemn the Houthis' decision to resume conflict in Yemen, their continuous strikes on Saudi Arabia, and their ‌reckless attacks ‌in the ⁠Red Sea," the ⁠statement ⁠said.

The statement's backers included Gulf Arab states and major Western powers.

It added that the Houthis' advance towards ​Bab el-Mandeb Strait would also only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime security and global trade.

Both Iran and the Houthis frame their actions as defensive.

Strait ​of Hormuz ‌ energy security Houthi ‌ Iran ‌

MENAFN24092026000067011011ID1111711906



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search