At UN, 80 Countries Demand Reopening Of Hormuz, Condemn Iran, Houthi Attacks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Some 80 countries demanded the urgent reopening of ‌the Strait ​of Hormuz ‌on Thursday and condemned Iran ‌and ⁠its ‌Houthi ‌allies for attacks in the region ⁠and disruption to international trade and energy security.

"Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten international security ​and navigational rights and freedoms," said a joint statement read ‌out by ⁠Bahrain's Foreign Minister ​Abdullatif bin Rashid ​Al Zayani at the United Nations.

"We also strongly condemn the Houthis' decision to resume conflict in Yemen, their continuous strikes on Saudi Arabia, and their ‌reckless attacks ‌in the ⁠Red Sea," the ⁠statement ⁠said.

The statement's backers included Gulf Arab states and major Western powers.

It added that the Houthis' advance towards ​Bab el-Mandeb Strait would also only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime security and global trade.

Both Iran and the Houthis frame their actions as defensive.

Strait ​of Hormuz ‌ energy security Houthi ‌ Iran ‌