AI Lab: The Feedback Loop Behind Trustworthy AI

How do you build AI that can be trusted in the real world? It starts by connecting research with real-world application. In this episode, we explore how continuous collaboration between the lab and the field helps build trust into AI development and deployment. Real-world use generates insights that strengthen research, while research and testing help teams better understand system behavior, identify limitations and put the right safeguards in place for responsible, reliable performance.

Foutse Khomh, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Polytechnique Montréal, shares what it takes to build trustworthy AI through stronger collaboration between researchers and industry. Riaz Raihan, Chief Digital Officer at Trane Technologies, offers a look inside the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab in Montreal, where experts are advancing practical applications of AI in buildings, from autonomous building controls and solutions to chilled-water system optimization. Together, they show how security by design, compliance, partnerships and ongoing learning between research and deployment can create AI that is responsible, reliable and capable of delivering measurable value.

Key moments

01:00: What makes AI trustworthy? 03:45: Testing AI for the real world 09:06: Why the lab and field need each other 12:15: Inside the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI lab 15:09: From research to real-world products 20:18: The triangle of trust

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Riaz Raihan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies

Foutse Kmomh, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Polytechnique Montréal

Episode Resources:

Trane Technologies 2025 Sustainability Report BrainBox AI Lab AI & Energy Management: BrainBox AI Lab

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces, a podcast by Trane Technologies, brings together engineers, innovators and industry leaders for bold conversations at the frontier of sustainable technology.

In Season 6, we zero in on the moment when innovation becomes infrastructure - when breakthroughs move beyond the lab and start transforming industries.

From pioneering AI research and next-generation data center cooling to climate-resilient cities and pathways to decarbonization, each episode explores the innovations at the cutting-edge of sustainable technology.

Designed for leaders, builders and anyone with a stake in the future of sustainable technology, the series offers a front-row seat to the ideas and innovations shaping what comes next.

The challenges are real. The solutions are being built now.

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