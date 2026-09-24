Building Mary Kay's Future: CEO Ryan Rogers On Sustainable Innovation And Legacy Stewardship

Ryan Rogers leads Mary Kay with a rare combination of deep institutional knowledge, financial discipline, and a personal connection to the company's legacy. Rogers did not initially envision a career at the family business. Instead, he began his professional journey at PwC before joining Mary Kay in 2000 and spending more than two decades learning the organization from the inside out. His progression through strategic, operational, and investment leadership roles ultimately prepared him to become CEO in 2023, bringing a thoughtful, analytical approach to leadership. Today the CEO of Mary Kay is accelerating the global transformation of the number one direct selling brand into the future, modernizing the business through technology, innovation, and new Independent Beauty Consultants and consumer experiences.

Topping The Global Charts:

Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World1 by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026). Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact2 moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15. Mary Kay ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list moving up from #93 in 20253. Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50. Mary Kay is named to Happi's Top 50 U.S. Companies 2026 Report, cinching Mary Kay Ash's favorite number 13 ranking4.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

