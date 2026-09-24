Scaling Impact Shouldn't Be This Hard: Lessons From The Founders Of Olio, Top Tier Impact, And Goodsam Foods
Part 1 of "Scaling Impact Shouldn't Be This Hard," the latest episode of grounded's podcast IT SHOULDN'T BE THIS HARD, is out now featuring three fierce social entrepreneurs:
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Tessa Clarke, Founder of Olio
Alessa Berg, Founder of Top Tier Impact
Heather Terry, Founder of GoodSAM Foods
Tune in to find out:
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Why "save the planet" doesn't sell, and what does
How to use the "drama triangle" (victim, hero, perpetrator) to catch yourself before you play the victim
How scaling slowly and staying profitable can undermine a broken industry faster than scaling fast
Or go straight to Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music
Part 2 is coming soon. Subscribe so you don't miss it.
About It Shouldn't Be This Hard
IT SHOULDN'T BE THIS HARD by grounded is a podcast for business leaders, social entrepreneurs, and sustainability professionals navigating the messy, meaningful work of responsible business and conscious leadership. Co-hosted by Phil White and Heidi Schoeneck. This episode was produced by Paloma Jacome.
About grounded
grounded helps businesses close the gap between purpose and performance. Learn more at grounded and meet Gaia, grounded's sustainability AI.
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