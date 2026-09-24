T-Mobile 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report: Affordable Connectivity

MENAFN - 3BL) While connectivity is increasingly embedded in day-to-day life, financial barriers to access remain. We believe that no one should be left behind. That belief drives our commitment to offer affordable and no-cost options to help more people get connected and expand access to opportunity. Because when connectivity is within reach for everyone, families thrive, students succeed, and communities grow.

Supporting students and schools

Learning today is digital by default. From virtual lessons to online homework and submissions, reliable internet access is foundational to student success. Yet, for too many families across the U.S., connectivity remains unreliable or inaccessible. In a 2025 survey commissioned by T-Mobile, three in 10 parents described their home internet as somewhat reliable. Moreover, one in four reported having to cut back on essentials, such as food or utilities, to afford internet service.

Families shouldn't have to make these kinds of trade-offs. Through Project 10Million, we're working to help close the digital divide by providing qualifying households with free hotspots and five years of free internet service, along with access to low-cost laptops and tablets. Qualifying school districts can also access in-kind products, services, subsidized data plans, and affordable devices.

In 2025, we continued to strengthen Project 10Million to support students' evolving connectivity needs. Beginning in August, we introduced upgraded 5G hotspot devices for new Project 10Million customers, expanding access to the nation's only Advanced 5G network. We also redesigned the program's online application and support pages to improve clarity and usability and launched a dedicated onboarding campaign to help families maximize their connectivity benefits from day one.

Six years of impact (2020-2025)

6.7M

students connected toward our goal of 10M

$8.3B

of in-kind products and services

provided to eligible school district

Collaborating to help more students connect

Closing the digital divide takes more than technology - it takes strong partnerships. To expand the reach of Project 10Million, we continued to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) which worked with 28 local organizations in the U.S. to increase awareness of the program in 2025. We built on that momentum with a Back-to-School campaign in collaboration with BGCA, the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, and UnitedHealthcare. Together, these efforts drove one of our strongest enrollment months, with nearly 47,000 households joining Project 10Million in September 2025.

Project 10Million customers, in their own words

In 2025, we continued to reach out to Project 10Million customers to better understand their experience with the program. Out of over 38,000 respondents:

91% said their Project 10Million hotspot was helpful for homework. 85% said the program positively impacts their perception of T-Mobile. 79% said they were somewhat or very satisfied with their service and device.

Learn more about how T-Mobile is making connectivity affordable in the T-Mobile 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report