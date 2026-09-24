Qatar University, Qatar Shell Launch The Fourth Cohort Of The 'Shell Start - Qatar' Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University, in collaboration with Qatar Shell, launched the fourth cohort of the 'Shell Start – Qatar' program, with the participation of 215 students who were selected based on approved admission criteria, from among 377 applicants from various colleges and disciplines at the university.

The program, which spans eight weeks within the framework of the ongoing strategic partnership between the two parties, aims to develop students' entrepreneurial mindset, enhance their personal and professional skills, and enable them to explore their abilities and confidently and consciously build their future career paths.

Participants in the program embark on a comprehensive educational and practical journey that combines training workshops, mentorship and guidance, and experiential learning, starting with self-discovery and personal skills, moving on to defining vision and career paths, and culminating in shaping and developing ideas into opportunities and initiatives capable of growth.

Dr. Abdullah Fteis, Dean of the College of Management and Economics at Qatar University, emphasized that the continued interest in the program reflects the practical value it offers and the impact it has achieved in its previous editions. He also pointed out that the Entrepreneurship Center, in collaboration with Qatar Shell, is keen on continuously developing the program experience to align with the rapid changes in the labor market and to embed a culture of innovation within the university community.

For his part, Engineer Hussein Al-Hajji, General Manager of Public Relations at Shell Qatar, explained that the continuation of the program reflects the company's commitment to supporting human development and investing in building the capacities of youth by empowering them with practical skills, entrepreneurial thinking, and personal leadership, enabling them to keep pace with changes and actively contribute to their communities.

It is worth noting that the "Shell Launch - Qatar" program falls under the global Shell LiveWIRE initiative to support and develop the capabilities of entrepreneurs and youth, in line with the State of Qatar's directions towards building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.