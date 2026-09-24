China Launches A New Series Of Remote Sensing Satellites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China today launched a new set of remote sensing satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, northern China.

The satellites belonging to the Yaogan-40 04 group successfully entered their pre-determined orbits aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket.

These satellites will be used to carry out electromagnetic environment monitoring operations and conduct related technical tests. This launch marks the 670th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

It is noted that China had previously announced the 669th mission of the rocket series, during which the Long March-8A rocket carried the 26th group of internet satellites into space, as part of continuing the deployment of the space-based internet infrastructure in low Earth orbit.