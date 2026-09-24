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UAE Suspends Iranian Airlines' Flights

UAE Suspends Iranian Airlines' Flights


2026-09-24 02:05:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country, effective Thursday and until further notice, according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

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The Peninsula

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