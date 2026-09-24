Xi Says Ready To Work With Trump To Steer China-U.S. Ties On Steady Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that he is ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relationship on a steady course toward the future.

Addressing an arrival ceremony at the White House, Xi said that he is visiting the United States at Trump's invitation to carry on their friendship, expand cooperation and promote the well-being of the two peoples.

China and the United States should strengthen communication, cooperate with sincerity and coexist in peace, he noted.

Xi said he and Trump encourage government departments, such as those in charge of foreign affairs, economic matters, financial cooperation, law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges, to catch up on strengthening contact.

China-U.S. cooperation may not solve every problem in the world, but without it, it would be hard to solve many of the world's problems, Xi said.

China keeps its door wide open, welcomes American companies wanting to invest and do business in China, Xi said. "We hope Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the United States. Working together, we can lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of issues."

Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence (AI), Xi said, noting that the two countries have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people.

On counternarcotics and law enforcement, the Chinese side is willing to strengthen cooperation with the United States, Xi said. "Our two sides may also increase direct flights to facilitate two-way travel and trade."

China and the United States do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but the competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds, he said, adding that it should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses.

China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation, Xi said. "We can certainly find the right path for our two great countries to get along on this planet we both call home."

Chinese and U.S. militaries should maintain regular dialogue and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention, Xi said, adding that the Thucydides Trap can be overcome.

Xi announced an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China for exchanges and study in the coming five years. He also declared that in a few days, a pair of pandas will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people.