Al-Buainain Meets Olympic, Sports Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain met with leaders of international Olympic and sports organisations at Qatar House in Nagoya, Japan, yesterday.

Al-Buainain met International Esports Federation President Vlad Marinescu, Secretary-General of the Maldives Olympic Committee Thamooh Ahmed Saeed and Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan Ata Akmammedov on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The meetings reviewed aspects of sports cooperation between the QOC and international Olympic and sports institutions, as well as joint initiatives and programmes aimed at contributing to the development of the Olympic movement.

The meetings were attended by President of the Qatar Swimming Association Mubarak Ali Al-Nuaimi and President of the Qatar Basketball Federation Mohammed Saad Al-Mughaiseeb.