Qatar Delegation Celebrates Shooting Gold Medals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Mohammed bin Yousef Al-Mana and Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain joined the Qatar's delegation yesterday in celebrating the national shooting team's two gold medals at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The celebration was held at Qatar House in Nagoya following the team's success in the men's skeet events, where Qatar won both the team and individual titles.

The gold-winning team comprised Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah, Rashid Saleh Al-Athba and Ali Ahmed Al-Ishaq. Al-Athba also claimed individual gold after setting a new Asian record of 34 points.

The two shooting gold medals took Qatar's medal tally at the Games to four, including two gold, one silver and one bronze, following the two medals previously won by the karate team.

The Qatar Olympic Committee continues to honour Qatari athletes achieving success at the Games by hosting them at Qatar House in Nagoya.

Held at the TIAD Nagoya Hotel under the slogan“Make Yourself at Home,” Qatar House offers visitors sporting and cultural activities showcasing Qatar's heritage, culture and sporting achievements. It will remain open throughout the Games, which run until October 4.