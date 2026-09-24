Hazy Conditions Possible As Qatar Temperatures Reach 41°C

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast hot daytime conditions across the country over the weekend and hazy conditions may develop towards the late night.

According to the Department's weekend weather forecast, temperatures will reach 39°C today before rising to 40°C on Friday and maximum temperature of 41°C on Saturday.

On Thursday, September 24, the country will experience hot daytime conditions, with hazy conditions possible towards late night. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 3-13 knots, while the sea state will range between 1 and 3 feet.

On Friday, September 25, the weather will remain hot during the day, with hazy to misty conditions expected in some areas during the early hours before becoming hot during the day. Temperatures will range between 31°C and 40°C.

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Winds will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots, while the sea state will range between 1 and 3 feet.

On Saturday, September 26, hot conditions will continue during the daytime, with temperatures ranging between 31°C and 41°C. Hazy conditions may develop towards late night.

Winds will be mainly northwesterly at 5–15 knots, with the sea state remaining between 1 and 3 feet.