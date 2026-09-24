Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In 41St Coordination Meeting Of Arab Interior Ministers Council

Qatar Participates In 41St Coordination Meeting Of Arab Interior Ministers Council


2026-09-24 02:05:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 41st Coordination Meeting of the various agencies under the Arab Interior Ministers Council, held at the headquarters of the Council's General Secretariat in the Republic of Tunisia.

The Ministry of Interior delegation was headed by Head of the Gulf and Arab Affairs Section at the International Cooperation Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani,.The meeting discussed a number of items on its agenda and adopted the appropriate recommendations.

MENAFN24092026000063011010ID1111711879



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search