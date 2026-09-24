Qatar Participates In 41St Coordination Meeting Of Arab Interior Ministers Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 41st Coordination Meeting of the various agencies under the Arab Interior Ministers Council, held at the headquarters of the Council's General Secretariat in the Republic of Tunisia.

The Ministry of Interior delegation was headed by Head of the Gulf and Arab Affairs Section at the International Cooperation Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani,.The meeting discussed a number of items on its agenda and adopted the appropriate recommendations.