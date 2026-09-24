Qatar's 3X3 Basketball Team Qualifies For The Semifinals At Asian Games
Nagoya:The Qatar 3×3 basketball team qualified for the semifinals of the 20th Asian Games 'Aichi-Nagoya 2026,' currently being held in Japan, after defeating their Mongolian counterpart 18-14 in the quarterfinals.
The Qatari team will face Iran in the semifinals, which secured its place in the top four after defeating Japan 21-3.
The Qatari team had reached the quarterfinals by topping Group C with a perfect record, achieving three consecutive victories over Indonesia (10-7), Chinese Taipei (18-15), and Bahrain (21-15), before continuing their journey with a win against Mongolia in the quarterfinals.
In the other semifinal, the Philippines will face South Korea, following the Philippines' qualification at the expense of Chinese Taipei (21-19), and South Korea's win over China (22-13).
The Qatari team aims to continue its strong performance in the competition, secure a place in the final, and compete for a medal.
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