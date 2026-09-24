Meteorology: Relatively Humid Weather On The Coast, Suspended Dust Over The Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Meteorological Department predicted that the weather on the coast tonight, until six o'clock in the morning tomorrow, Friday, will be relatively humid, accompanied by suspended dust that will later turn into light fog in some areas. Over the open sea, it will be accompanied at times by suspended dust.

Winds on the coast will be variable in direction, mostly from the southeast to southwest at a speed of less than 10 knots. Over the sea, they will be variable in direction, mostly from northwest to southwest at a speed ranging between 3 and 10 knots.

Wave heights on the coast will range between one and two feet, and in the sea between one and three feet.

Horizontal visibility on the coast will range between 4 and 9 kilometers, decreasing to 3 kilometers or less in some areas later. Over the sea, visibility will range between 4 and 8 kilometers.

The lowest expected temperature in Doha is 30°C. The timings for high and low tides are as follows:

Doha: High tide at 11:20 PM, low tide at 3:23 AM.

Dukhan: High tide at 2:58 AM, low tide at 9:24 PM.

Mesaieed: High tide at 12:30 AM, low tide at 5:09 AM.

Al Wakrah: High tide at 11:25 PM, low tide at 4:45 AM.

Al Khor: High tide at 11:10 PM, low tide at 2:55 AM.

Al-Ruwais: High tide at 10:24 PM, and low tide at 4:26 AM.

Abu Samra: High tide at 3:21 AM, and low tide at 8:34 PM.

The sun will rise tomorrow, God willing, at 5:23 AM.