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Amir Receives Written Message From Cuban President

Amir Receives Written Message From Cuban President


2026-09-24 02:05:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel, touching on bilateral relations and ways of supporting and developing them.

The letter was received by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al Hammadi, during his meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State of Qatar HE Jose Enrique Enriquez Rodriguez.

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The Peninsula

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