Qatar Customs Seizes Nearly 980Kg Of Tobacco Hidden Inside Iron Coils

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at Hamad Port and the Southern Ports have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of prohibited tobacco into Qatar.

According to the General Authority of Customs, the shipment was detected after a customs inspector became suspicious of one of the containers arriving in the country.

The container was subjected to a thorough inspection and X-ray scanning, which revealed the contraband concealed inside hollow iron coils.

The inspection resulted in the seizure of 710 bags of tobacco weighing approximately 979.8kg in total.

The Customs Authority urged the public to support the national 'Kafeh' campaign against smuggling and customs violations by reporting information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, manipulation of customs documents and invoices, and other violations.

Reports can be submitted through the hotline 16500 or by email at [email protected].