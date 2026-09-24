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Prime Minister Attends Banquet On Fostering Euro-Gulf Partnerships For Regional Security, Prosperity

Prime Minister Attends Banquet On Fostering Euro-Gulf Partnerships For Regional Security, Prosperity


2026-09-24 02:05:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended Thursday a breakfast banquet titled "Fostering Europe-Gulf Partnerships for Regional Security and Prosperity".

The function was hosted by the Atlantic Council and the Antenna Group on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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The Peninsula

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