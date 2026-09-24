Titiminas Silver Reports Results From Twelve Additional Packsack Drill Holes At Madre Sierra Norte And Madre Sierra, Expanding High-Grade Silver Mineralization Across Multiple Vein Structures

Twelve drill holes completed between August and September 15, 2026, intersected mineralized structures in every hole, including a 1.00 m (true width) interval grading 201.2 g/t Ag, 1.70 g/t Au and 2.36% Cu (479 g/t AgEq), as well as a 0.65 m (true width) interval grading 107.8 g/t Ag, 5.32 g/t Au, 2.93% Pb and 12.56% Zn (578 g/t AgEq) in PKS-MSN-26-07.

Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV:TITI ) (“Titiminas” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from twelve drill holes completed using the Packsack system, comprising nine drill holes at Madre Sierra Norte (seven surface diamond drill holes and two underground diamond drill holes) and three surface diamond drill holes at Madre Sierra, both part of the past-producing Madre Sierra Silver Mine (the“Mine”), located in the Ricrán District, Jauja Province. These results complement the Company's previously reported Packsack drilling results, and confirm the continuity of high-grade silver mineralization, associated with gold, copper, lead and zinc, across multiple vein structures at Madre Sierra.

Key Highlights

Mineralized structures intersected in all twelve reported holes The Ag-Au-Cu association identified in the first Packsack results continues at Madre Sierra Norte, with copper-enriched intervals in every hole, consistent with the late Ag-Au-Cu event overprinting the principal Pb-Zn-Ag polymetallic system. PKS-MSN-26-03 intersected 1.60 m (true width) grading 218.8 g/t Ag, 0.59 g/t Au, 0.87% Cu and 1.53% Pb (321 g/t AgEq) in the Tensional 1 structure. PKS-MSN-26-07 intersected 1.00 m (true width) grading 201.2 g/t Ag, 1.70 g/t Au, 2.36% Cu, 1.19% Pb and 1.59% Zn (479 g/t AgEq) in Veta NN 17; 0.65 m (true width) grading 107.8 g/t Ag, 5.32 g/t Au, 2.93% Pb and 12.56% Zn (578 g/t AgEq) in Veta NN 16; and 1.20 m (true width) grading 98.2 g/t Ag, 1.65 g/t Au and 1.70% Cu (294 g/t AgEq) in Veta NN 18. PKS-MSN-26-05 intersected 0.60 m (true width) grading 224.1 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 1.89% Cu and 1.73% Pb (418 g/t AgEq) in Veta NN 10, one of seven mineralized intervals reported in the hole. PKS-MSN-26-04 intersected seven named vein structures, including 0.84 m (true width) grading 171.6 g/t Ag, 2.71 g/t Au and 1.65% Zn (381 g/t AgEq) in Veta NN 1. PKS-MS-SUP-26-03 intersected 0.65 m (true width) grading 113.5 g/t Ag, 1.71 g/t Au, 3.38% Cu, 0.30% Pb and 0.05% Zn (433 g/t AgEq) in the Viviana structure at Madre Sierra.

Drill hole PKS-MSN-26-02 was lost due to poor core recovery caused by contaminated recirculated drilling water. No results are reported for this hole.

Management Commentary

“These twelve holes extend the high-grade silver mineralization identified in our first Packsack results at Madre Sierra Norte and Madre Sierra. Every reported hole intersected mineralized structures, and the recurring silver-gold-copper association continues to support our interpretation of a late Ag-Au-Cu event overprinting the principal polymetallic system. These results will feed directly into the maiden mineral resource estimate we are targeting for 2027.”

- Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Titiminas Silver Inc.

MADRE SIERRA NORTE

Drill Results

A total of nine drill holes are reported for Madre Sierra Norte, including seven surface drill holes and two underground drill holes as part of the Company's Packsack drilling program.

Table 1 presents the composited assay results for the principal mineralized structures intersected, while drill hole collar locations and orientations are provided in Table 2. All reported grades are based on length-weighted composites, and reported widths are expressed as true widths.

Table 1: Composite Drill Results – Seven Surface and Two Underground Drill Holes

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Details

MADRE SIERRA

Drill Results

Drill holes PKS-MS-SUP-26-03 through PKS-MS-SUP-26-05 were completed between August 1 and September 15, 2026, as part of the Company's Packsack drilling program. Table 3 presents the composited assay results for the principal mineralized structures intersected, while drill hole collar locations and orientations are provided in Table 4. All reported grades are based on length-weighted composites, and reported widths are expressed as true widths.

Table 3: Composite Drill Results, PKS-MS-SUP-26-03 to PKS-MS-SUP-26-05

Table 4: Drill Hole Collar Details

Next Steps

Results from the Packsack and HQ core drilling programs will be incorporated into the Company's maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, targeted for the end of Q2/early Q3 2027, covering Madre Sierra, Madre Sierra Norte and the Titiminas CRD. A Preliminary Economic Assessment and Final Investment Decision are targeted for Q4 2027.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helmut Herrera, VP Exploration of Titiminas Silver Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Herrera holds a degree in Geology from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru, and a postgraduate degree in Mineral Economics from the University of Chile, and has over 20 years of exploration experience.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The drill core reported herein was logged and sampled by Titiminas geologists in accordance with standard geological logging and sampling protocols. Drill core was sampled at intervals not exceeding 1.0 metre in length. Sample intervals were established and subdivided at distinct geological contacts and boundaries to appropriately differentiate lithological units and mineralization styles. Core was sawn and half-core samples were collected. Samples were sealed, labelled, and identified at the drill site before being submitted to an independent accredited laboratory for sample preparation and analytical testing.

Samples were submitted in batches to SPLENDOR Labs del Perú, located in Huancayo, Junín, Peru, for sample preparation and analysis. As part of Titiminas' Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, certified reference materials (CRMs), including Standard EPIT34 and Standard EPIT35, fine blanks, coarse blanks, and field duplicates were systematically inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination throughout the sample preparation and analytical process. These QA/QC control materials were inserted blindly into the sample sequence prior to shipment from the core storage facilities.

At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverized prior to analysis. Gold (Au) was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish. Silver (Ag), copper (Cu), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn) were determined by multi-element ICP analysis. Samples returning results exceeding the upper detection limits of the applicable analytical method (over-limit results) were re-assayed using appropriate higher-range analytical procedures, including ore-grade methods for high-grade samples, where applicable.

The results obtained from the certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates were used to assess the quality, accuracy, precision, and reliability of the analytical data generated during the drilling program.

About Titiminas Silver Inc.

Titiminas Silver Inc. is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the past-producing high-grade Madre Sierra Silver mine in central Peru, one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions. The Company is pursuing a multi-asset growth strategy with a clear path to becoming a mid-tier silver producer through project development and strategic M&A, leveraging a proprietary deal flow and deep relationships across Peru. Titiminas is led by an experienced team with a proven track record in exploration, development, financings and operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the continuation, scope and results of the Packsack and HQ core drilling programs; the interpretation of drill results, including the continuity of mineralization and the significance of the Ag-Au-Cu association; the timing and completion of the Company's maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate; the timing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a Final Investment Decision; and the Company's business plans generally.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as at the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration and mining activities; the possibility that future drilling results differ materially from the results reported in this news release; the interpretation of geological data; the availability of qualified personnel, equipment and services; permitting and regulatory approvals; general economic conditions and commodity prices; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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