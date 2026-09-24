VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) Advances Oncology Pipeline As Xlife Sciences Reports First-Half Progress

VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) is shifting its focus to advancing its oncology pipeline and implementing industrial partnerships for its technology platforms and products following the completion of its business combination and commencement of Nasdaq trading in June 2026. Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) said VERAXA secured a financing base to support its next development steps and remains an important part of its portfolio strategy.

Xlife Sciences also reported operational and scientific progress across its portfolio during the first half of 2026, including developments at x-kidney diagnostics, saniva diagnostics, Axenoll, FUSE-AI and inflamed pharma. The portfolio comprises 416 patents and patent applications, including 216 granted intellectual property rights. For the second half of 2026, Xlife Sciences said it will continue supporting VERAXA in establishing industry partnerships while pursuing commercialization and further development across its portfolio.

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About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development and participates in their subsequent performance.

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About VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA)

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

BiTAC(R) is a registered trademark of VERAXA Biotech GmbH.

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