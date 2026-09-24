Cash You Feed Into A Bitcoin ATM Is Gone For Good - The FTC Warning Seniors Keep Missing

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The machine may be sitting inside a familiar grocery store, convenience store, or gas station, which can make the transaction feel almost as ordinary as withdrawing $40 from a bank ATM. But a Bitcoin ATM scam works very differently: once you insert cash, convert it to cryptocurrency, and send it to a wallet controlled by a stranger, recovering that money can be extremely difficult. The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned consumers that legitimate government agencies and businesses will not unexpectedly tell them to withdraw money, convert it to cryptocurrency, or use a Bitcoin ATM to“protect” their savings. The danger is particularly serious for older Americans, with FBI data showing that more than half of cryptocurrency-kiosk fraud complaints in 2025 involved people over 50. If someone on the phone is directing you toward one of these machines, the most important financial move you can make is to stop before feeding in the first bill.

Bitcoin ATMs Aren't the Same as Bank ATMs

A cryptocurrency ATM can look enough like an ordinary ATM that someone using one for the first time may not immediately appreciate the financial difference. Instead of depositing cash into your bank account, these machines can convert cash into cryptocurrency and send it to a digital wallet. The FTC says scammers frequently send victims a QR code containing the scammer's wallet information and then instruct them to scan it at the machine.

Once the transaction is completed, the cryptocurrency can go directly into the wallet controlled by the criminal. That makes a Bitcoin ATM scam particularly dangerous because cryptocurrency payments don't carry the same legal protections consumers may associate with credit and debit cards.

Older Americans Are Losing Enormous Amounts

The numbers behind these scams have continued moving in the wrong direction. In May 2026, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported receiving more than 13,400 complaints involving cryptocurrency kiosks during 2025, with reported losses exceeding $388 million. Complaints increased 23% from 2024 while reported losses climbed 58%, according to the FBI.

More than half of those complaints involved people over 50, who collectively reported losses exceeding $302 million. The FBI cautions that these complaints can include losses through other transaction methods as well as cryptocurrency kiosks, but the figures still demonstrate how frequently the machines are appearing in major fraud cases.

A New FBI Warning Shows the Scam Is Still Happening

This isn't an old scam that consumers can safely assume has faded away. In a September 17, 2026 warning, the FBI said its Internet Crime Complaint Center received nearly 61,000 complaints involving law-enforcement or government impersonation scams between January 2025 and July 2026, with reported losses totaling more than $1.6 billion. The agency specifically warned that scammers demand payments through methods including prepaid cards, couriers, bank wires, cryptocurrency, and cash deposited into cryptocurrency kiosks.

Criminals may spoof real government phone numbers, use names and credentials associated with legitimate agencies, and even employ artificial intelligence to appear more convincing. In other words, a caller appearing professional (or even knowing personal details about you) isn't proof that a demand for money is legitimate.

The Scam Often Starts With a Completely Different Problem

Most victims aren't sitting at home searching for cryptocurrency investments when the trouble begins. The FTC says Bitcoin ATM scams frequently begin with someone impersonating a bank, government agency, recognizable business, or tech-support company and announcing an urgent problem.

A caller might claim someone accessed your bank account, your information was connected to money laundering, your computer was hacked, or your retirement savings are about to disappear. The supposed solution is to withdraw your own perfectly legitimate money and move it somewhere“secure,” sometimes described by scammers as a safety locker. There is no protective account. The emergency was manufactured specifically to frighten you into sending your real money to a criminal.

The QR Code Is Where the Money Really Goes

One detail every retiree should understand is what that strange square QR code actually does during a Bitcoin ATM scam. The FTC explains that scammers may text victims a QR code and instruct them to scan it after putting cash into the cryptocurrency machine. That code can direct the cryptocurrency purchase into the scammer's digital wallet despite whatever story the caller has told about protecting your savings.

Victims may remain on the phone throughout the transaction while receiving detailed instructions about which buttons to press, where to go, and what to say if a bank employee questions the withdrawal. The FBI says this step-by-step coaching is a recognized warning sign, especially when someone is making a large cash withdrawal or appears confused while operating a cryptocurrency kiosk.

The Loss Can Be Much Bigger Than You Expect

A scammer isn't necessarily trying to steal a few hundred dollars. In its analysis of Bitcoin ATM fraud, the FTC reported a median loss of $10,000 among people reporting BTM-related losses during the first half of 2024. Adults 60 and older were more than three times as likely as younger adults to report losing money through one of these machines during that period.

The FTC has separately documented older adults reporting losses of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to business and government impersonation scams. For a retiree living on Social Security and accumulated savings, losing $10,000 isn't merely an unpleasant expense; it can mean permanently reducing money intended to last throughout retirement.

Nobody From the Government Needs You to Do This

This may be the simplest rule in the article and the most valuable one to remember. The FBI's September 2026 warning says government and law-enforcement authorities will never call or text members of the public to demand payment and won't request payment through cryptocurrency, prepaid cards, or couriers. A legitimate official isn't going to protect your Social Security check, Medicare benefits, bank account, or identity by directing you to a Bitcoin ATM.

Scammers can spoof phone numbers, impersonate actual agencies, know personal information, and transfer victims between multiple fake“officials,” so apparent professionalism isn't evidence that the call is real. If an unexpected government problem somehow leads to instructions to withdraw cash and buy cryptocurrency, end the call.

Being Told to Keep It Secret Is Another Warning

A scammer may tell you the matter is confidential and that speaking to your spouse, adult child, banker, or anyone else could interfere with an investigation. That secrecy benefits the criminal because another person may immediately recognize the Bitcoin ATM scam and stop the transaction. The FTC has found that scammers use phone conversations to create fear and urgency while keeping victims from consulting family members or friends who might recognize the deception.

The FBI's newest warning likewise identifies scammers urging victims not to tell family, friends, financial institutions, or law enforcement about the call. Any supposed authority telling you to hide a financial transaction from the people you trust has given you another reason to hang up.

If You've Already Deposited the Cash, Act Immediately

Embarrassment should never keep someone from acting quickly after realizing they've been scammed. The FTC's guidance for cryptocurrency scam victims recommends contacting the cryptocurrency exchange or ATM operator immediately, explaining that the transaction was fraudulent, and asking whether it can be reversed and refunded.

Getting cryptocurrency back can be difficult because these transactions don't have the same legal protections as traditional credit and debit card payments, but asking immediately is still worthwhile. The FBI recommends reporting cryptocurrency-kiosk fraud through the Internet Crime Complaint Center and preserving information such as the transaction ID, destination wallet address, kiosk location, phone numbers, email addresses, and other communications.

People age 60 or older can also find information through the FBI's cryptocurrency fraud resources, which direct older victims to the National Elder Fraud Hotline for assistance with filing an IC3 complaint.

One Phone Call Before Paying Could Save Your Retirement

Scammers succeed by convincing victims there isn't enough time to stop and verify what's happening. If someone claims your bank account has been compromised, hang up and call your financial institution using the number printed on your card, statement, or the bank's official website rather than any number supplied by the caller. If someone claims to represent a government agency, independently find that agency's official contact information and verify the claim yourself. Call a trusted family member or friend before moving money too, because an outside perspective can interrupt the fear and urgency the criminal is deliberately creating. That five-minute delay costs nothing, while rushing into a Bitcoin ATM scam could cost money that took decades to save.

Remember the Rule Before You Insert the First Dollar

Bitcoin ATMs themselves have legitimate uses, but an unexpected caller directing you to one is an entirely different situation. No legitimate government official needs you to convert retirement savings into cryptocurrency to protect an account, clear your name, prevent an arrest, or stop a hacker. Never trust a QR code sent by an unexpected caller, never withdraw large amounts of cash because that person demands it, and never let a stranger keep you on the phone while directing a financial transaction. Recognizing a Bitcoin ATM scam before money enters the machine is far more effective than trying to recover cryptocurrency after it reaches a criminal's wallet.

Have you or someone you know ever received a call telling you to withdraw cash or use a Bitcoin ATM? Share what happened in the comments so other readers know what to watch for.