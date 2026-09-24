BBL Building Co. Completes Palladium Carver Living Multifamily Community In Mesquite, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBL Building Co. is proud to announce the completion of Palladium Carver Living.

Mesquite, TX, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBL Building Co., a leading Texas multifamily general contractor and construction management firm, today announced the completion of Palladium Carver Living, a 288-unit apartment community in Mesquite, Texas. Developed by Palladium USA, the newly completed community expands the availability of modern, attainable multifamily housing in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market. BBL Building Co. served as the project's general contractor.

The four-story multifamily development features a mix of 86 one-bedroom, 156 two-bedroom, and 46 three-bedroom apartment homes.

Located on approximately 9.6 acres along West Bruton Road, just east of downtown Mesquite, Palladium Carver Living provides convenient access to Interstate 635 and U.S. Highway 80, connecting residents with major employment centers and destinations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The four-story multifamily development features a mix of 86 one-bedroom, 156 two-bedroom, and 46 three-bedroom apartment homes. Residences include open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, vinyl plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings.

Residents have access to a wide range of community amenities designed to support active, connected living, including a clubhouse, fitness center, business and conference spaces, computer lounge, resort-style swimming pool, pool courtyard, outdoor kitchen and BBQ pavilion, basketball court, dog park, playground, and additional resident gathering spaces.

The pool amenity courtyard serves as a central gathering point within the community, offering residents a dedicated outdoor environment for recreation and relaxation.

“It has been a privilege to partner with Palladium USA in delivering Palladium Carver Living to the Mesquite community” said Mark Lear, President of BBL Building Company.“We are proud of the quality, craftsmanship, and collaboration that brought this project from vision to completion. The dedication and hard work of the entire BBL Building Company team played an integral role in bringing this community to life, and we are grateful for everyone who contributed their expertise and commitment along the way.”

Palladium Carver Living represents a public-private partnership involving Palladium USA, the Mesquite Housing Finance Corporation, Dallas County, and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). A portion of the community's homes is reserved for residents earning approximately 60% of the area median income, supporting the development's focus on attainable housing.

“This development is a direct reflection of our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable housing throughout the state,” said Tom Huth, President and CEO of Palladium USA.“With Palladium Carver Living, we're investing in Mesquite's future and helping meet a critical need for attainable homes.”

The approximately $79 million multifamily construction project was supported through a combination of public and private financing, including tax-exempt bonds, FHA financing, equity investment, Dallas County ARPA funding, and housing tax credits.

Arrive Architecture Group provided architectural design services, with BBL Building Co. serving as general contractor for the development.

The completion of Palladium Carver Living adds another successfully delivered multifamily construction project to BBL Building Co.'s Texas portfolio. BBL provides general contracting, construction management, preconstruction, and design-assist services for owners, developers, and architects across Texas, Florida, and other high-growth Sunbelt markets.

With extensive experience in multifamily construction and build-to-rent (BTR) development, BBL Building Co. delivers garden-style apartments, podium communities, townhomes, build-to-rent homes, mixed-use developments, senior living communities, hospitality projects, and light commercial construction throughout the South.

About BBL Building Company

BBL Building Company is an ENR Top 400 general contractor and construction management firm specializing in multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), senior living, hospitality, and commercial construction. With offices in Dallas, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, BBL provides preconstruction, design-assist, general contracting, and construction management services for developers throughout Texas, Florida, and other high-growth Sunbelt markets.

From garden-style apartments and podium communities to build-to-rent homes and mixed-use developments, BBL combines hands-on leadership, disciplined project controls, and transparent communication to deliver predictable results from preconstruction through closeout.

About Palladium USA

Palladium USA is a real estate development company focused on creating high-quality residential communities and delivering thoughtfully designed housing in growing markets.

Project Information

Project: Palladium Carver Living

Location: 2255 West Bruton Road, Mesquite, TX 75180

Units: 288 apartments

Developer: Palladium USA

Architect: Arrive Architecture Group

General Contractor: BBL Building Co.

Development Type: Multifamily / Affordable and Attainable Housing

Project Size: Approximately 9.6 acres

Development Website: palladiumcarverliving.com

Media Contact

Sara Bette

BBL Building Co.

...

The pool amenity courtyard serves as a central gathering point within the community, offering residents a dedicated outdoor environment for recreation and relaxation.

Press Inquiries

Patrick Bette

pbette [at] bblbuildingco.com



BBL Building Company

5160 Tennyson Pkwy, Ste 3000

Plano, TX 75024

To learn more about BBL Building Company or discuss an upcoming multifamily or build-to-rent construction project, visit