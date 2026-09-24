Mplify Announces Winners Of The 2026 Naas Excellence Awards
BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced the winners of the 2026 NaaS Excellence Awards. The awards recognize organizations and individuals delivering measurable progress in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), automation, interoperability, secure connectivity, and next-generation digital infrastructure.
Now in its fourth year, the program reflects the expanding scope of NaaS and the growing operational demands associated with distributed AI. This year's entries highlight automation expanding beyond individual organizations into multi-provider service delivery, AI moving from observability and prediction toward workflow and lifecycle execution, and growing convergence between AI for NaaS and NaaS for AI. As automation becomes more distributed and intelligent, the submissions also reinforce the importance of standards-based interoperability, assurance, security, governance, and trust in supporting AI-ready infrastructure.
Winners were selected by a panel of senior analysts and industry experts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, CCSquared, Dell'Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Mplify, Omdia, STL Partners, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group. Entries were evaluated for innovation, strategic relevance, measurable impact, and contribution to the broader ecosystem.
“This year's winners show how quickly NaaS is moving from vision to execution,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify.“These innovative companies are applying automation, standardized APIs, secure connectivity, and high-performance infrastructure to solve real operational challenges across a distributed ecosystem. Their work is helping establish the foundation needed to deliver and scale AI-ready digital infrastructure.”
2026 NAAS EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS
SERVICE PROVIDER AWARDS
NaaS for AI Vision
Global – Colt Technology Services
Asia Pacific – PCCW Global
Europe – Arelion
Latin America – Orchest Technologies
Middle East and Africa – CMC Networks
North America – Lumen Technologies
Carrier Ethernet Service Innovation
Global – Tata Communications Ltd
Europe – Sparkle
Latin America – Ufinet
North America – Comcast Business
NaaS Ecosystem Collaboration
Lumen Technologies
NaaS for Enterprise Implementation
Comcast Business, Hospitality
Lumen Technologies, Sports & Media
NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc., Cross-Industry
NaaS Service Innovation
Global – Equinix
Asia Pacific – Singtel
Europe – Orange Wholesale
Latin America – Ufinet
North America – Verizon Business
Inter-Provider Automation Leadership
Colt Technology Services
Interconnection Infrastructure Leadership
Equinix
NaaS for AI Leadership
PCCW Global
Secure NaaS Leadership
Tata Communications Ltd
NaaS Service Provider of the Year
Global – PCCW Global
Asia Pacific – PCCW Global
Europe – Sparkle
Latin America – Orchest Technologies
Middle East and Africa – CMC Networks
North America – Lumen Technologies
TECHNOLOGY AND SOLUTION PROVIDER AWARDS
LSO Solution Provider of the Year
Amartus
Secure NaaS Solution
Palo Alto Networks
AI Network Infrastructure Innovation
Nokia
AI-Driven Orchestration Platform
Netcracker
Carrier Ethernet Technology
RAD
Multi-Party Lifecycle Coordination Platform
Amdocs
NaaS Technology Innovation
Amartus
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS
Mplify's professional awards recognize the breadth of leadership shaping both the organization's work and the wider industry, including sustained technical contributions, executive leadership, lasting industry impact, and pioneering innovation.
Distinguished Fellow Award
Recognizes an exceptional individual who has made sustained and significant contributions to the development, adoption, and impact of Mplify's work while helping advance the organization's mission and strategic vision.
Recipient: Ron Insler, CTO and Head of Innovation Labs, RAD
Insler was recognized for his contributions to Mplify's technical work, including Carrier Ethernet standards and the development of Networking for AI certification.
Industry Executive of the Year
Recognizes exceptional leadership in advancing the industry's transformation toward NaaS.
Recipient: Jeremy Villalobos, CEO, Orchest Technologies
Villalobos was recognized for advancing connectivity automation across the Americas and turning NaaS, LSO automation, and AI into operational reality.
Michael Howard Industry Impact Award
Celebrates an individual whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact on the industry and whose commitment to the community has helped move it forward.
Recipient: Dan Pitt, President, Palo Alto Innovation Advisors
Pitt was recognized for decades of leadership in open networking, global standards, industry research, education, and mentorship.
Nan Chen Vanguard Award
Celebrates a pioneer whose trailblazing leadership has made a profound impact on the industry and inspired others to embrace bold innovation.
Recipient: Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify
Menezes was recognized for a 40-year career pioneering technologies including MPLS, Virtual Private LAN Service, and Metro Ethernet; co-founding MEF; and continually advancing the industry through LSO, NaaS, SD-WAN, SASE, and AI-driven networking and digital infrastructure.
The winners were recognized during the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala at the Mplify Member Summit – Americas in Boston. The summit brings Mplify members together to advance NaaS for AI, NaaS Federation, Agentic LSO, and the standards and operational models needed for automated, multi-provider services.
Learn More
Find more information about the NaaS Excellence Awards at . For information about Mplify, visit and follow Mplify on LinkedIn and YouTube.
About Mplify
Mplify is the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, enabling members to automate and compete beyond the limits of their own networks and capabilities. Through standards, operational models, trust frameworks, certification, and industry collaboration, Mplify helps service providers, cloud and data center operators, internet exchanges, cybersecurity and technology providers, and enterprises build and scale trusted services across a global ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Amy Foschetti
Mplify Alliance
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