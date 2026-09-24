PECO Pallet Earns Ecovadis Silver Medal For 2026 Sustainability Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company advances from Bronze to Silver, earning recognition among the top 15% of companies assessed globally by EcoVadis

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECO Pallet, Inc. (PECO), a North American pooled pallet provider, has earned a 2026 Silver Medal from EcoVadis, placing the company among the top 15% of organizations assessed globally for sustainability performance.

The 2026 Silver Medal reflects significant progress from PECO's Bronze ratings in 2024 and 2025 and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to advancing its sustainability efforts.

EcoVadis is a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, assessing more than 150,000 companies worldwide. EcoVadis measures companies across four principal categories: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

In this year's evaluation, PECO maintained a strong Environment score while expanding its sustainability program through verified carbon footprint assessments, external assurance, SFI certification, and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company's strongest gain came in Sustainable Procurement, where it improved its score by 58 percent.

“Environmental stewardship is a foundational element of PECO's culture and an important part of how we serve customers and partners,” said Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer.“We are honored to receive this recognition from EcoVadis. It reflects our employees' commitment to environmental stewardship and reinforces the values that guide how we serve our customers, communities and partners every day.”









PECO recently achieved Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certification for the process and repair of wood products. While PECO has long sourced wood from SFI-certified suppliers, the new certification provides independent verification of PECO's own processes and repair operations, further strengthening transparency and responsible sourcing throughout its pallet network. The certification reflects the company's ongoing investment in sustainable procurement practices, an area that contributed to PECO's strongest year-over-year improvement in its EcoVadis assessment.

To learn more about PECO's sustainability efforts, visit:

About PECO Pallet, Inc.

PECO Pallet is a leading pooled pallet provider in North America, serving manufacturers, distributors and retailers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its closed-loop pallet rental network, PECO serves customers through more than 90 facilities and 2,900+ locations across North America. PECO's signature red block pallets help manufacturers move products efficiently through the supply chain, from production facilities to distributors and retailers. For nearly 30 years, PECO has built its reputation on quality, service and reliable pallet supply, making it a trusted partner to many of North America's leading grocery, consumer goods and manufacturing companies. For more information, visit PECO Pallet.

Media Contact: Gary Frantz, PECO Pallet, ..., (925) 594-1434.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at