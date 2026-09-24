HYSF SUBSEA Expands High-Current Underwater Connector Range For Subsea Power

HYSF SUBSEA high-current underwater connector families provide power connectivity options from compact 25A configurations to selected 180A solutions.

High-current connector solutions support power transmission for subsea thrusters, battery systems and electrically demanding underwater equipment.

HYSF SUBSEA hybrid electro-optical connectors combine electrical contacts and fiber-optic channels for subsea systems requiring integrated power and high-bandwidth data.

Expanded 25A to 180A connector options support subsea thrusters, ROVs, AUVs, offshore energy equipment and underwater power systems.

- Rain Wu, Business Development Manager, HYSF SUBSEALANGFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LANGFANG, China - HYSF SUBSEA, an underwater connector manufacturer serving offshore energy, marine robotics, oceanographic systems and subsea equipment manufacturers, has expanded its high-current and high-power underwater connector portfolio for applications requiring reliable power transmission in demanding underwater environments.The expanded range is designed for subsea thrusters, ROVs, AUVs, underwater tools, battery systems, power distribution units, offshore energy equipment and other marine systems where conventional low-current signal connectors are not sufficient.HYSF SUBSEA offers multiple high-current connector configurations, including 2–4 pin and 2–6 pin families rated at 25A per contact, 4–6 pin options rated at 30A, 40A or 60A per contact, and selected single-pin and 4-pin configurations rated up to 150A or 180A.High-Current Connectivity for Subsea Power SystemsModern underwater vehicles are integrating larger thrusters, higher-capacity batteries and more power-hungry payloads. As electrical demand increases, engineers must evaluate connector current capacity, conductor size, contact resistance, heat generation, sealing performance and cable construction as part of the complete power system.HYSF SUBSEA's high-current underwater connectors are intended to provide engineers with several power-interface options rather than forcing every application into a single connector size.The 25A families support compact power distribution and smaller subsea loads. Higher-current 30A, 40A and 60A configurations can support equipment with greater electrical demand, while selected 150A and 180A products are intended for applications requiring substantially higher current capacity.Typical uses include electric thrusters, subsea actuators, battery modules, lighting systems, power distribution assemblies, underwater tooling and offshore equipment.Supporting ROV and AUV Power RequirementsROVs and AUVs increasingly combine propulsion, imaging, sonar, navigation and scientific payloads in one platform. These systems may require both high-power circuits and multiple low-power signal or communication interfaces.Using a connector selected specifically for the electrical load can help engineers avoid oversized assemblies while maintaining the required current capacity.For vehicle designers, connector selection should consider not only current rating but also voltage, cable conductor area, duty cycle, operating environment, mating requirements and available installation space.HYSF SUBSEA can provide technical drawings and STEP files to help engineering teams evaluate bulkhead layout, cable routing and mechanical integration before finalizing the system."High-current connector selection is part of the complete power architecture," said Rain Wu, Business Development Manager at HYSF SUBSEA. "Current rating, cable size, contact design, pressure performance and mechanical integration all need to be considered together."Power Connectivity for Offshore Energy EquipmentOffshore energy systems can create demanding electrical requirements because equipment may operate continuously, carry higher loads or remain installed for long service periods.Potential applications include subsea monitoring systems, tidal and marine energy equipment, underwater pumps, electric actuators, control modules and auxiliary power systems.HYSF SUBSEA supports both standard high-power subsea connectors and project-specific engineering where cable dimensions, current requirements or installation geometry fall outside standard configurations.Depending on the project, connector assemblies can be reviewed for conductor size, cable length, jacket material, shielding, housing material, mounting method and termination requirements.For systems requiring permanent cable entry rather than a detachable interface, subsea penetrator and molded cable solutions can also be evaluated.Combining Power and Data in Subsea SystemsMany modern subsea platforms need reliable power and high-speed communication at the same time.In addition to conventional electrical power connectors, HYSF SUBSEA offers Ethernet, coaxial, fiber-optic and hybrid electro-optical connector solutions for applications that combine power, control and data requirements.The company's metal electro-optical portfolio includes fiber-only configurations as well as hybrid arrangements combining electrical contacts with optical channels. Available hybrid layouts include combinations such as 2 fiber plus 2, 4 or 6 electrical contacts and 4 fiber plus 2 or 4 electrical contacts.Hybrid underwater connectors can help engineers consolidate separate power and data interfaces into fewer pressure-housing penetrations where the application benefits from an integrated architecture.For high-bandwidth subsea systems, optical channels can support data transmission while electrical contacts provide power or control circuits within the same connector assembly.Engineering Review and CustomizationHigh-current underwater systems often require project-specific cable and connector engineering.HYSF SUBSEA can review current, voltage, conductor size, cable outer diameter, shielding, mounting thread, housing material, connector orientation and termination requirements.Custom cable assemblies can be supplied where standard cable lengths or conductor specifications do not match the application.Technical datasheets, dimensional drawings and STEP models are available to support design review, and samples can be provided for prototype integration and validation before production quantities are finalized.The company also supports application-specific development for projects involving unusual current levels, multi-circuit power distribution or combined electrical and data transmission.Expanding Options for Subsea Equipment ManufacturersAs subsea vehicles and offshore systems become more electrically capable, power connectivity is becoming an increasingly important part of system architecture.By expanding its high-power subsea connectors and hybrid connectivity portfolio, HYSF SUBSEA aims to provide equipment manufacturers with more options for transmitting power, signals and data in demanding underwater environments.About HYSF SUBSEAHYSF SUBSEA is an underwater connector manufacturer providing electrical, Ethernet, coaxial, fiber-optic, high-current, hybrid and customized connectivity solutions for marine and subsea applications.The company supports ROVs, AUVs, offshore energy systems, oceanographic instruments, underwater sensors and other marine technology platforms. Its portfolio includes underwater connectors, bulkhead receptacles, cable assemblies, penetrators, PBOF solutions and engineered connectivity systems for application-specific requirements.

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HYSF SUBSEA Expands High-Current Underwater Connector Range for Subsea Power News Provided By HYSF SUBSEA September 24, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Science



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