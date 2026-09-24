Private Healthcare And Academia Collaboration Highlights Growing Role In Advanced Cell Therapy Research

M.C. Diana Esquivel at the UVM and GIOSTAR Mexico postgraduate research collaboration event.

A collaboration between scientists and postgraduate academia illustrates how Mexico can expand into a contributor to research in advanced cellular medicine.

MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, Mexico has attracted international patients seeking medical services. Today, a new opportunity is emerging beyond medical tourism: strengthening the country's position in scientific research and innovation surrounding advanced cellular therapies.

As interest in regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy continues to grow internationally, collaborations between private healthcare organizations and academic institutions are creating opportunities for Mexico to develop specialized scientific talent and contribute to the research shaping the future of medicine.

One example is a collaboration between GIOSTAR Mexico and Universidad del Valle de México (UVM), Campus Mexicali, which brought postgraduate students into a scientific research project examining Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy for solid tumors.

The resulting paper, Efficacy of Adoptive Cell Therapy with Natural Killer Cells in Cases of Solid Tumors, was published in the Journal of Oncology Research and Therapy on August 7, 2026.

The publication represents an important example of how academic-private partnerships can strengthen scientific training, organize existing clinical evidence, and expand Mexico's participation in specialized areas of medical research.

Exploring the Future of Cancer Immunotherapy

Natural Killer cells are components of the innate immune system capable of recognizing and eliminating certain abnormal cells, including cancer cells. Their characteristics have generated international scientific interest in their potential applications in cancer immunotherapy.

Led by M.C. Diana Esquivel, Chief Scientific Officer, alongside researchers and participating postgraduate students, the project examined existing clinical evidence concerning adoptive NK cell therapy in lung, breast, and colorectal cancers.

Following PRISMA guidelines, the research team reviewed clinical literature spanning 20 years, identifying 21,554 records. Of these, 20 studies met the inclusion criteria.

Fourteen studies reported statistically significant differences in at least one evaluated clinical outcome, including overall survival, progression-free survival, tumor response, and quality of life.

However, variations in cell sources, laboratory protocols, doses, and treatment schedules highlighted the need for further investigation.

The review identifies NK cell therapy as a potential complementary approach while emphasizing the importance of larger multicenter clinical trials and standardized research protocols.

Although the findings do not establish NK cell therapy as a replacement for conventional cancer treatment, they contribute to the scientific knowledge needed to advance future research.

Building Mexico's Next Generation of Researchers

Beyond its scientific findings, the project demonstrates the importance of developing the human talent necessary for Mexico to expand its participation in advanced medical research.

Postgraduate students at UVM Campus Mexicali gained experience in clinical literature analysis, research methodology, evidence evaluation, and scientific publication.

On September 22, the university hosted a ceremony recognizing their contributions to the published research.

University leadership participated alongside M.C. Diana Esquivel and Alejandro Gutierrez, Chief Operating Officer, to present certificates of recognition.

The event celebrated not only an academic achievement but also the role emerging researchers can play in Mexico's scientific development.

From Medical Tourism to Medical Innovation

For Mexico, initiatives like this represent an opportunity extending far beyond a single publication.

By connecting private-sector scientific expertise with academic institutions, the country can strengthen the research capabilities, specialized talent, and collaborative networks needed to participate more actively in the development of advanced cellular medicine.

The opportunity is particularly significant in emerging fields such as NK cell immunotherapy, where continued research and international collaboration remain essential.

Mexico has the potential to move beyond its established reputation as a destination for medical services and build greater international recognition as a contributor to scientific innovation.

Achieving that ambition will require sustained investment, rigorous research, academic collaboration, and clinical evidence.

The collaboration in Mexicali offers a tangible example of how that foundation can be developed: through scientific publication, institutional partnerships, and the preparation of researchers who may contribute to the next generation of cellular therapies.

Mexico's future in advanced medicine may be defined not only by the patients it welcomes, but also by the scientific knowledge it helps create.

Reference:

Esquivel, D., de Jesús, L., Galindo, E., Martinez, C., Rodríguez, B., Mishra, R., & Srivastava, A. (2026, August 7). Efficacy of adoptive cell therapy with natural killer cells in cases of solid tumors. Journal of Oncology Research and Therapy.

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Private Healthcare and Academia Collaboration Highlights Growing Role in Advanced Cell Therapy Research News Provided By GIOSTAR Mexico September 24, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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