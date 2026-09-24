RPM Healthcare Introduces Mission Control, An Operational Layer For Remote Patient Monitoring Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Complimentary program feature combines RPM Healthcare's platform, nursing support, and workflow management to streamline remote patient monitoring operations.

- Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM HealthcareNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RPM Healthcare today announced Mission Control, a complimentary program feature designed to serve as the operational layer of its remote patient monitoring (RPM) experience. Mission Control brings together RPM Healthcare's platform, nursing support, and workflow management to help provider organizations coordinate the day-to-day operational components behind RPM.Remote patient monitoring has expanded the ways providers can stay connected with patients outside of traditional care settings. But successful RPM programs require more than connected devices and patient data. They also depend on clear workflows, clinical support, and the operational structure needed to manage ongoing program activity.Supporting the Operations Behind Remote Patient MonitoringAs RPM programs grow, provider organizations must coordinate multiple moving parts at once. Technology provides the foundation for monitoring, but teams also need processes for managing activity, supporting patients, and keeping workflows organized.Mission Control is designed to bring those elements together as part of RPM Healthcare's broader program experience. Rather than approaching RPM as technology alone, RPM Healthcare combines its platform, nursing support, and workflow management into a more coordinated operational framework.“Mission Control reflects our belief that remote patient monitoring requires more than technology. Providers also need the people, processes, and operational structure to support the daily work of RPM.” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare.Bringing Technology, Clinical Support, and Workflow TogetherMission Control centers on three core components of RPM Healthcare's approach: the RPM platform, nursing support, and workflow management.The platform serves as the technology foundation, while nursing support provides a clinical resource within the program experience. Workflow management helps create structure around the operational processes that support ongoing monitoring.Together, these components help provider organizations manage RPM as a coordinated program rather than a collection of disconnected tasks.Building a Stronger Operational Foundation for RPMMission Control is offered as a complimentary feature within RPM Healthcare's program experience, reinforcing the company's focus on supporting both the technology and the operations behind remote patient monitoring.By bringing platform, nursing support, and workflow management together, Mission Control is designed to give provider organizations a clearer framework for managing the daily work required to support an RPM program.The launch reflects RPM Healthcare's broader view that remote patient monitoring works best when technology, clinical support, and operational workflows are aligned as part of one program experience.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare

Victoria F. Vega

RPM Healthcare

+1 305-332-1271

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RPM Healthcare Introduces Mission Control, an Operational Layer for Remote Patient Monitoring Programs News Provided By RPM Healthcare September 24, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.