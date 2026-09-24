Amba Data Shows Senior Living Communities Can Dramatically Reduce Falls With Earlier Insight

From month one, Amba-powered communities typically see more than 50% fewer falls, hospitalizations and serious infections.

Amba shares“10 Ways to Prevent a Fall Before It Happens,” focused on recognizing risks earlier and taking action before an incident occurs.

- Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As senior living organizations across the country recognize Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 21–25, Amba is highlighting results showing how earlier insight into changes in resident health and behavior can help communities significantly reduce falls and other adverse health events.

Amba is also sharing“10 Ways to Prevent a Fall Before it Happens,” as a guide for senior living providers, caregivers and families focused on recognizing risks earlier and taking action before an incident occurs.

More than one in four adults age 65 and older fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year, falls among older adults result in about 4.5 million emergency department visits, including 1.4 million hospitalizations. For older adults who have already fallen, the risk increases further: falling once doubles the chance of falling again, according to the CDC.

But falls are not an inevitable part of aging. New technologies like Amba are giving care teams greater visibility into changes that may signal increased risk before an incident occurs.

Across years of real-world use, communities using Amba's passive monitoring technology have reported significant reductions in falls, hospitalizations and other adverse health events. Amba's approved outcomes data show communities can achieve more than 50% fewer falls, hospitalizations and serious infections from month one.

“Too often, a fall is the first indication that something has changed for a resident,” said Stuart Hamilton, founder and CEO of Amba.“The opportunity is to recognize those changes earlier, whether it is a shift in sleep, movement, vital signs or daily routines, so care teams can understand what is happening and respond sooner.”

Amba uses privacy-first passive monitoring to understand each resident's normal patterns and give care teams real-time visibility into changes that might otherwise go unnoticed between scheduled checks. The technology uses no cameras, wearables or audio, helping preserve resident privacy, dignity and independence.

The fall prevention tips encourage care teams to look beyond mobility alone. Established fall risk factors include medications, changes in strength, balance and vision, while changes in sleep, bathroom activity, behavior or daily routines may provide additional information worth investigating.

The fall prevention tips encourage care teams to look beyond mobility alone. Established fall risk factors include medications, changes in strength, balance and vision, while changes in sleep, bathroom activity, behavior or daily routines may provide additional information worth investigating. The tips also address environmental hazards, medication reviews, strength, balance and the importance of personalizing falls prevention strategies to the individual.

The full list of“10 Ways to Prevent a Fall Before It Happens,” along with additional falls prevention resources, is available at .

Results reported by senior living organizations using Amba include:

●89% fewer falls at Tiffany Village and Kenny's Pond, in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The retirement communities also saw a 78% reduction in medication issues and a 95% reduction in hospitalizations.

●67% reduction in falls at Simpson, a nonprofit senior living organization serving older adults in Pennsylvania, which also experienced a 35% reduction in rehospitalizations and an 81% reduction in psychotropic drug use.

●Across Amba-powered communities, falls, hospitalizations and serious infections have been reduced by more than 50% from month one.

●Amba-powered communities have also reported a 22% reduction in resident move-outs, illustrating how better health outcomes can support residents maintaining greater independence and remaining in the homes and communities they chose.

At Tiffany Village and Kenny's Pond, the reduction in falls was part of a broader shift from reactive care to prevention. The communities also reported measurable improvements in occupancy, retention and net operating income after implementing Amba.

“Falls are rarely an isolated event,” Hamilton said.“They can lead to hospitalization, loss of confidence, increased care needs and, sometimes, a resident having to leave the community they chose. Reducing the risk of a fall can have an impact well beyond that single event.”

The National Council on Aging is leading Falls Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 21–25 with a national message that falls are preventable. The observance encourages older adults, families, health care providers and organizations serving older adults to identify factors that increase the risk of falling and take proactive steps to reduce them.

For senior living providers, Amba says technology can add another layer to established fall prevention practices by helping teams understand individual resident patterns and identify changes earlier, giving care teams actionable insight into who may need attention.

About Amba

Amba is a real-time care health monitoring platform that helps senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalized care. Using a network of passive, discreet sensors, it continuously monitors patterns related to sleep, movement and in-room activity without cameras, audio or wearables. The platform builds an understanding of each resident's baseline and delivers actionable insights and alerts when meaningful changes occur, helping care teams act earlier and focus their attention where it matters most. Designed to work within existing environments, Amba can be adopted without major infrastructure changes, making it easier for communities to improve care consistency, support earlier intervention and preserve independence and dignity. Learn more at .

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

3rd3rd Marketing

+1 847-962-9879

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Amba Data Shows Senior Living Communities Can Dramatically Reduce Falls with Earlier Insight News Provided By Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt, 3rd3rd Marketing September 24, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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