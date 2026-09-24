Hubject Joins EMA To Strengthen Its Commitment To The Future Of Emobility In Mexico

Hubject joins Mexico's Electro Mobility Association (EMA) to support an open, interoperable EV charging ecosystem and help EVs reach 50% of new sales by 2030.

- Trishan Peruma, CEO, Hubject North AmericaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- · Hubject joins EMA to support the development of an open, accessible and intelligent charging ecosystem in Mexico.· The company operates the world's largest cross-provider EV charging network, connecting more than 600,000 charging points and 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries.· EMA aims for electric vehicles to represent more than 50% of new vehicle sales in Mexico by 2030.MEXICO CITY / LOS ANGELES, September 24, 2026 - Hubject, a global leader in electric vehicle charging interoperability, announced today that it has joined the Electro Mobility Association (EMA), strengthening its commitment to supporting the expansion of electric mobility and charging infrastructure in Mexico.EMA brings together companies and organizations from across the eMobility value chain to accelerate the transition toward more sustainable transportation and promote electric vehicle adoption throughout the country.Hubject is a global leader in eMobility interoperability and operates the world's largest EV charging roaming platform. Through its intercharge network, Hubject connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs), eMobility Service Providers (EMPs), and other ecosystem participants to provide drivers with seamless access to charging services.Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem further improves the customer experience by enabling secure, automatic charging without the need for apps, cards, or additional authentication methods.By joining EMA, Hubject will collaborate with industry leaders, authorities, and technology companies to help address some of the key challenges facing Mexico's electric vehicle sector, including access to charging infrastructure, interoperability, and the development of a scalable charging ecosystem capable of supporting the country's electrification goals.“As electric mobility continues to grow globally, interoperability is essential to delivering the seamless and convenient charging experience drivers expect,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.“Our work with EMA demonstrates the importance of industry collaboration in Mexico and reflects Hubject's ongoing commitment to connecting charging networks, simplifying access, and accelerating EV adoption worldwide.”EMA's vision is to accelerate electric mobility adoption in Mexico, with the goal of electric vehicles accounting for more than 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035. As a member of the Association, Hubject will contribute its global expertise and best practices to support the development of an open and intelligent charging ecosystem aligned with these objectives.As eMobility continues to advance across Latin America, Hubject views interoperability as a key enabler of market growth. Removing barriers between charging networks and simplifying access for EV drivers can help maximize the use of existing infrastructure while improving the overall charging experience.“Hubject's addition to EMA brings global experience and expertise in one of the fundamental areas for the growth of eMobility in Mexico: building charging infrastructure that is increasingly accessible, efficient, and intelligent,” said Eugenio Grandio, President of the Electro Mobility Association (EMA).“Accelerating EV adoption is not simply about increasing the number of chargers; we need to build an ecosystem where different networks and technologies can coexist and connect seamlessly. Collaboration among companies, authorities, and specialized industry participants will be essential to moving in that direction.”END OF TEXTAbout EMAElectro Mobility Association (EMA) is a civil association established in 2024 that brings together leading companies and stakeholders from Mexico's electric mobility ecosystem. Its objectives are to reduce emissions in the country, promote regulations that accelerate the adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles, support the development of charging infrastructure, and provide information about the benefits of these technologies, while contributing to economic development and innovation in Mexico. EMA's mission is for electric vehicles to represent 50% of annual new vehicle sales by 2030. EMA is a coalition of more than 27 companies across the ecosystem, including AUTECO, Autel Energy, BYD, CeNeutral, Cesvi, Conectabee, DiDi, Edenred, Element Fleet, Energía Real, Evergo, FAZT, GAC, GWM, Hubject, JAC, S2G Energy, Santander, SWTCH, SynergEV, TeleVía, Tesla, TIP México, United Chargers + Grizzle, VEMO, Vizeon, Volvo, and Zeekr. For more information, visit emasociacion.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects CPOs and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charging points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across 75+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology reaching 5,000,000 PnC ready EVs, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.

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Hubject Joins EMA to Strengthen Its Commitment to the Future of eMobility in Mexico News Provided By Hubject September 24, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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