Hand, Heart, +Soul Project Names Strut AGENCY Strategic Communications And Narrative Change Partner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hand, Heart, +Soul Project (HHSP) today announced that it has retained strut AGENCY as its Strategic Communications and Narrative Change Agency of Record, adding external senior counsel and communications capacity to support the organization's leadership, advocacy, and growing national presence.

The partnership comes at an important moment for Hand, Heart,+ Soul Project and the communities it serves. As shifts in the policy, philanthropic, and public landscape continue to reshape the conditions surrounding its work, Hand, Heart,+ Soul Project is strengthening the infrastructure around its mission and sharpening its position as a policy- and advocacy-centered organization-one that connects what communities experience every day to the systems, decisions, and policies that shape those experiences.

strut AGENCY will work alongside Hand, Heart, +Soul Project leadership as an extension of the organization, providing strategic communications counsel, narrative development, philanthropic positioning, media strategy, and support for priority policy and advocacy initiatives.

“This partnership is about strengthening capacity, continuity, and ensuring that the significance of this work is understood well beyond the communities closest to it,” said Wande Okunoren-Meadows, Co-Creator and Executive Director, Hand, Heart, +Soul Project.

“Hand, Heart, + Soul Project is elevating policy- and advocacy-centered efforts because real and lasting change not only requires us to connect what people experience in their daily lives, but it also requires us to connect them to the decisions and systems shaping those experiences. Our work sits at the intersection of policy, people, health, food systems, and place-based education, reconnecting people to their communities, decisions, and systems. These issues are deeply interconnected, and the environment surrounding them is changing rapidly. This moment requires us to communicate with the same clarity, rigor, and most of all, courage that we bring to the work itself. Bringing strut AGENCY alongside Hand, Heart, +Soul Project gives us an experienced strategic partner as we protect what has been built, enhance public understanding of the issues involved, and prepare the organization and the communities we serve for the future."

The engagement also reflects Hand, Heart, +Soul Project's commitment to building institutional strength around its leadership. Rather than concentrating responsibility for communications, external positioning, and narrative strategy within any one person or function, Hand, Heart, +Soul Project is intentionally expanding the circle of expertise supporting the organization.

Leadership does not have to carry consequential work alone.

That principle matters most during periods of organizational transition. Personnel may change. Teams may evolve. The external environment may shift. The mission, however, requires continuity.

HHSP's partnership with strut AGENCY adds a layer of strategic infrastructure around that mission, ensuring the organization has experienced counsel to anticipate emerging issues, shape its public narrative, support leadership decision-making, and translate complex policy and community realities into communications that move people toward understanding and action.

“Organizations doing consequential work need more than visibility. They need narrative infrastructure,” said Dr. Tashion Macon, Chief Strategy Officer and President of strut AGENCY.“Hand, Heart, +Soul Project understands something essential: the distance between lived experience and public policy cannot be allowed to become a disconnect. Its work begins with people and communities, but it is decidedly policy- and advocacy-centered in its pursuit of lasting change. Our role is to stand alongside its leadership and help ensure that the strength of the institution, the significance of its work, and the voices of the communities it serves remain unmistakable. This is not simply about telling the Hand, Heart, +Soul Project story. It is about strengthening the conditions for that story and the mission behind it to endure.”

strut AGENCY will support the Hand, Heart, +Soul Project across strategic communications and narrative priorities, including executive counsel and positioning, organizational and issue narrative development, proactive and responsive media strategy, policy and advocacy communications, stakeholder communications, and communications surrounding key organizational initiatives.

The partnership establishes a coordinated external communications infrastructure that gives the Hand, Heart, +Soul Project greater capacity to respond to immediate moments while building the longer-term narrative needed to advance a policy-centered focus. It will also help connect Hand, Heart, +Soul Project's community-rooted knowledge to broader conversations about the policies, systems, and investments that determine whether communities can thrive.

“For Hand, Heart, + Soul Project, the announcement signals sustained momentum as much as expansion.

The organization remains focused on the communities, children, families, and issues that have always informed the intentionality of its work. What is changing is the communications infrastructure surrounding that commitment: increased capacity, more strategic counsel, and a broader position to help carry the work forward.

The mission remains. The bench is deeper. And Hand, Heart,+ Soul Project is moving forward with intention.

ABOUT HHSP

Hand, Heart, +Soul Project is a policy-centered, policy-forward organization advancing healthier people, stronger communities, and more equitable systems. Working at the intersection of public policy, whole-person health, food systems, and place-based education, Hand, Heart,+ Soul Project connects the realities people experience every day to the policies, practices, and investments that shape their ability to thrive. Through advocacy, community-informed policy engagement, education, and hands-on experiences, it reconnects people to land, food, health, and one another. The Hand, Heart, and Soul Project helps move community knowledge from the ground to the rooms where decisions are made. Its work is rooted in a simple conviction: communities closest to the conditions must be connected to the conversations, policies, and solutions that can change them.

ABOUT strut AGENCY

strut AGENCY is a strategic communications, narrative, and institutional influence firm that works alongside leaders and organizations navigating consequential moments. The agency provides strategic, crisis, and creative communications; philanthropic positioning; executive positioning; narrative strategy; media strategy; and institutional communications designed to move organizations beyond attention toward sustained influence.

Tashion Macon

strut AGENCY

+1 818-749-8786

email us here

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