Eastern Army Commander Discusses Manipur With Spear Corps, Assam Rifles Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, met senior officers of Spear Corps and Assam Rifles units in Manipur to assess the state's situation. Ethnic clashes continue in parts of Manipur, with incidents of deaths and arson being reported.

The latest casualty was a Kuki man killed on Wednesday morning, after which nearly 24 houses in two Naga villages were set ablaze. The killing was in retaliation for the death of a Naga youth a day earlier. Four people, including three women, had been killed a few days before. The latest violence was concentrated in the hill districts of Kangpokpi and Tamenglong.

Militant outfits such as the NSCN(IM) and Kuki National Army are involved in the violence. The Assam Rifles, along with other security forces, are attempting to end the conflict that has rocked the state for over three years, claiming more than 306 lives. Several people remain missing, and thousands are displaced, living in makeshift camps.

A senior official said,“The Eastern Army Commander held detailed discussions with officers on strategies adopted and outcomes. He also interacted with troops, some of whom received commendation cards and medals.”

Apart from stepping up operations to seize weapons and apprehend militants, the Assam Rifles has taken measures to reach out to civilian leadership in an effort to end the conflict. Senior officers convened a meeting with Naga and Kuki-Zo community leaders a few days ago, urging them to adopt a neutral stance to stop the violence that is hampering the state's development.

The violence initially began between the majority Meiteis, who occupy the valley districts, and the Kukis from the hills. The spark was an attempt by Hindu Meiteis to seek Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on par with the Kukis so that they could gain control over forest land. Despite being fewer in number, the Kukis control more land than the Meiteis, with ST status enabling them to claim forest land.

The Meiteis have accused the Kuki-Zos of illegal infiltration and narco-terrorism. While a barrier has now emerged between the Meiteis and Kukis, violence has spread to the hills, with clashes between Nagas and Kukis. The primary cause is land occupation.

The Nagas make up nearly 20 per cent of Manipur's population and are the second-largest ethnic group after the Meiteis. Initially aloof during Meitei-Kuki clashes, the Nagas became involved after Kukis attempted to take control of villages.

The Meiteis have now forced the government to withhold census operations in the state. They have demanded a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to weed out illegal immigrants.