Mcdonald's, Burger King Or Wendy's: Who Gives You The Most Food For $10?
|Chain
|$10 Order We Could Verify
|Price Before Tax
|What You Get
|App/Rewards Required?
|Money Left
|McDonald's
|McChicken Meal Deal + one additional Under $3 item*
|$5 + add-on
|McChicken + 4 McNuggets + small fries + small drink + additional value item
|No app required for basic Meal Deal at participating locations
|Up to $5 before add-on
|McDonald's with app
|$1+ qualifying purchase + free medium fries, then build remaining order from Under $3 menu
|Varies, under $10
|Qualifying food purchase + medium fries + additional McValue items
|Yes
|Varies
|Burger King
|Double Cheeseburger + Chicken Nuggets*
|$9.88
|Double cheeseburger + nuggets
|No
|$0.12
|Wendy's
|Biggie Bag*
|$7.50
|Sandwich + 4 nuggets + fries + drink
|No
|$2.50
|Wendy's with app
|$1.99 10-piece nuggets + qualifying purchase
|$1.99 + purchase
|10 nuggets + whatever qualifying item you purchase
|Yes
|Potentially substantial
We're judging value primarily by how many substantial menu items $10 buys, but we've also included approximate calories so readers can see the amount of food involved. Calories aren't a measure of food quality or nutrition; they're simply another way to compare order size.
For shoppers focused strictly on quantity, building an order from lower-priced individual items can sometimes provide more food than choosing a traditional combo. At McDonald's, the current Under $3 options give customers several ways to combine lower-priced food and drinks. Wendy's and Burger King can also become more competitive when a customer has access to an app promotion. The biggest difference is that these offers are not always available to everyone at the same time. If you are comparing the three restaurants on a particular day, the active digital deals may matter more than the standard menu prices.Location Can Change the Winner at Checkout
There is no single national $10 order that accurately represents every McDonald's, Burger King or Wendy's restaurant. Franchise locations can have different menu prices, while promotional participation can also vary. McDonald's specifically states that prices and participation may vary, and Wendy's likewise says its offers are available at participating restaurants. Burger King's app terms also indicate that offer availability and participation can differ.
|Deal
|App Needed?
|Rewards Needed?
|Minimum Purchase?
|Major Catch
|McDonald's Meal Deal
|No*
|No*
|No
|Price/participation vary
|McDonald's Free Medium Fries
|Yes
|Yes
|$1
|Once weekly through Oct. 4, 2026; no McDelivery
|McDonald's Free 10-Pc. Nuggets
|Yes
|Yes
|$1
|First-time app users only
|Wendy's $1.99 10-Pc. Nuggets
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited time; participating restaurants
|Burger King regular-menu order
|No
|No
|No
|Local pricing varies
Our price check shows why asking which fast-food chain gives you the most for $10 isn't as simple as comparing three menu boards. McDonald's currently offers one of the clearest everyday values: its Meal Deals start at $5 and include a sandwich, four McNuggets, small fries and a small drink, leaving part of a $10 budget available for another value item at locations honoring that price. Wendy's becomes considerably more competitive when you use its current digital offer, which drops a 10-piece order of nuggets to $1.99 with a qualifying purchase, while the Atlanta-area Burger King prices we found made it harder to assemble multiple substantial items without approaching the full $10 limit. The bigger lesson is that the app can now matter almost as much as the restaurant you choose, but shoppers should distinguish repeatable value from one-time offers, Rewards requirements and promotions available only at participating locations. Before spending your next $10, compare the regular menu and the app-and remember that an order totaling $9.99 before tax still costs more than $10 when you reach the register.What To Read Next
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