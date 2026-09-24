Fast-Food Prices Changed At Thousands Of Restaurants This Week - Here's What Got More Expensive
|Menu Item
|Chain
|Restaurants Where Price Changed
|Typical Old Price
|Typical New Price
|Increase
|Sausage Burrito
|McDonald's
|57
|$2.00
|$2.49
|+$0.49
|McChicken
|McDonald's
|57
|$2.00
|$2.39
|+$0.39
|French Toast Sticks
|Burger King
|30
|$2.28
|$2.54
|+$0.26
|Texas Whopper
|Burger King
|26
|$7.99
|$8.11
|+$0.12
|Cheese Quesadilla
|Taco Bell
|32
|$5.19
|$5.29
|+$0.10
|Big Mac
|McDonald's
|23
|$5.89
|$5.99
|+$0.10
|40-Pc. Spicy McNuggets
|McDonald's
|22
|$12.99
|$13.19
|+$0.20
|Apple Pie
|McDonald's
|22
|$2.69
|$2.79
|+$0.10
At more than 1,000 McDonald's locations where Fast Food Index detected a McChicken price change on September 9, the typical price moved from $1.50 to $2.19-a 46% increase. The data doesn't mean every McDonald's made that change, but it shows how dramatically prices can shift across groups of individual restaurants.Menu Prices Can Be Different at Nearby Restaurants
National inflation numbers do not tell you exactly what your local restaurant charges. Major fast-food chains use franchise locations, and prices can vary between restaurants, cities, and regions. Labor expenses, rent, local competition, ingredient costs, and other operating expenses can all affect the price displayed on a menu. Promotions can also make the final amount different from the regular menu price. This is why checking the restaurant's app or online ordering page can provide a more accurate picture of what you will actually pay.Deals Are Becoming More Important for Budget Shoppers
As regular menu prices rise, promotions can have a larger impact on the final cost of a fast-food meal. Major chains continue to use loyalty programs, app discounts, limited-time offers, and value menus to attract customers who are watching their spending. Recent National Cheeseburger Day promotions illustrate how dramatically a digital deal can change the cost of an order, with several chains offering free or heavily discounted burgers to rewards members. These promotions are temporary, but they show why the regular menu price is not always the amount a customer has to pay. Checking available offers before ordering can be one of the easiest ways to offset a higher menu price.What Shoppers Should Watch Going Forward
The latest data does not support saying that every fast-food chain raised prices this week, but it does show continued upward pressure across the restaurant industry. Food away from home rose 3.4% over the year through August, while restaurant menu prices increased 0.3% during both July and August. Meanwhile, higher fuel costs and expensive beef are creating additional challenges for restaurant operators. Customers may therefore continue to see different prices as individual restaurants adjust their menus. Comparing locations and using available promotions can help keep those increases from taking as large a bite out of the household food budget.A Few Minutes of Price Checking Can Save Money
Fast-food prices are not moving in the same way at every restaurant, but the broader cost of eating out continues to rise. The latest federal data shows that restaurant prices increased again in August, while higher fuel and beef costs are creating additional pressure throughout the industry. Instead of assuming your usual order still costs what it did a few months ago, check the current menu before ordering. Comparing nearby locations, checking the restaurant app, and using available promotions can help you spend less when prices change.
Before your next fast-food run, check the current menu price and available app deals before you place your order. A quick comparison could help you keep a few extra dollars in your budget.What To Read Next
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