Telangana: 18-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead Outside Home In Suspected Murder

Hyderabad: Police found an 18-year-old nursing student dead under mysterious circumstances outside her house. The victim, Harini, hailed from Venkannapalem in Telangana and studied in her first year at a private nursing college in Khammam. Doctors confirmed in the post-mortem report that she died of suffocation. Cops suspect this is a clear case of murder and have launched a massive hunt for the accused.

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Harini came home for her holidays just a few days ago. She lived with her mother Rajeswari and her sister, as her father had passed away earlier.

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Rajeswari works as a daily wage labourer. She returned from work the other day and could not find Harini inside the house. She searched the premises and eventually found her daughter lying dead near the bathroom outside.

Cops initially filed an unnatural death case. Rajeswari later gave a statement accusing some neighbours of murdering her daughter. The autopsy report soon confirmed that someone smothered the young girl to death. Police immediately added murder charges to the case. Officers stated that the prime suspect is currently absconding. The probe team has already questioned several people and is actively tracking down the suspects.