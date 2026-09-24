JAN-PRO of Twin Cities outlines what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers for Minneapolis–St. Paul businesses.

JAN-PRO of Twin Cities highlights five core elements of a commercial cleaning program, from recurring plans to certified crews.

JAN-PRO of Twin Cities, serving over 700 area businesses, outlines the scope of a recurring commercial cleaning program and why companies outsource it.

- Kevin Johnson, President JAN-PRO of Twin CitiesMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. Paul has outlined what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers and the reasons area businesses outsource the work rather than manage it in-house. While commercial cleaning is often understood as trash removal and vacuuming, a defined program encompasses a broader and more consistent scope. The company, established in the metro in 2004, reports serving more than 500 area businesses with over 100 certified cleaning teams.According to the company, the value of professional commercial cleaning appears in areas that are easy to overlook, including reduced sick days, longer-lasting floors and finishes, and a consistently professional appearance. Those outcomes are associated with a defined, recurring program rather than occasional cleaning. The company notes that it builds a customized plan for each facility using its Signature Clean system and verifies results through a periodic 50-point service check.JAN-PRO of Twin Cities identifies what a commercial cleaning program covers:An industry-specific, recurring plan. The company serves a broad range of sectors across the metro, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and media. A commercial program built for the specific facility type, delivered on a dependable schedule, supports a more consistent environment than a one-size-fits-all approach.High-touch surface disinfection. Desks, door handles, shared equipment, and restrooms are common transmission points. Disinfecting these points on a consistent schedule affects how much illness circulates through a workplace. The company notes it uses hospital-grade disinfectants and color-coded microfiber to limit cross-contamination.Floor and surface care. Carpets, hard floors, and common areas take constant traffic. Regular care with HEPA-filtration equipment keeps them presentable and supports indoor air quality, while extending the service life of the space.Verified quality and accountability. The company notes that its 50-point service check verifies each cleaning and that its written guarantee commits to addressing any issue within 24 hours, which distinguishes a professional program from a lower-cost arrangement.Bonded, insured, certified crews. The company notes that its cleaning teams are trained and certified to JAN-PRO standards, uniformed and identified, and fully insured, which is relevant to facilities concerned with access and accountability.“What businesses are really buying is consistency and not having to think about the cleaning. A recurring program means the same standard every visit, matched to the specific facility and verified by inspection. After serving more than 500 businesses in this metro, we can say consistency is what clients notice and what keeps them.” Kevin Johnson, President JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Minneapolis - St. PaulThe Minneapolis-St. Paul metro has a diverse business base, from corporate headquarters and healthcare systems to logistics, manufacturing, and media operations. Facilities across those sectors rely on a clean, professional environment, and a recurring program with a customized plan and documented quality tracking is designed to support that consistency. The company reports a 99% customer retention rate, which it attributes to its owner-operator model and consistent service.Businesses in the region can request a no-cost estimate from JAN-PRO of Twin Cities to set up or review a cleaning program. The office provides commercial cleaning in the Twin Cities, janitorial services in Minneapolis, and commercial cleaning in St. Paul and Bloomington. A local consultant can be reached at +1 952-238-1005.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Minneapolis - St. Paul:JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Minneapolis - St. Paul provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services across Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hopkins, Bloomington, Roseville, and surrounding Twin Cities metro communities. Established in 2004, the office serves more than 500 businesses through over 100 certified cleaning teams, covering offices, medical clinics, banks, schools, day care centers, apartment buildings, and industrial properties. It is part of the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchise network, which operates across 41 states and 9 countries. Cleaning and disinfecting services are provided by independently owned and operated JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees. Learn more at jan-pro/twincities/.

Kevin Johnson

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Minneapolis - St. Paul

+1 952-238-1005

email us here

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JAN-PRO of Twin Cities Outlines What a Commercial Cleaning Program Covers News Provided By Concinnity Digital September 24, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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