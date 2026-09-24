Boeh Agency Partners With Waterloop To Amplify Water-Industry News And Content

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Water-focused agency and nonprofit-journalism outlet partner to give solutions providers, manufacturers and utilities a clearer path to a water-engaged audience

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Companies answering the water industry's toughest challenges now have a more direct path to the utilities, engineers and decision-makers who need them through a new partnership between Boeh Agency (Bā), a marketing and public relations agency built exclusively for the water sector, and waterloop, an award-winning nonprofit news outlet exploring solutions for water sustainability."Water and wastewater leaders already know water. What they don't always have is a straight line from a good message to the audiences who need to hear it,” said Beth Boeh, founder and CEO of Bā.“That's what this partnership offers - one team that speaks the industry's language, from strategy through distribution."Water and wastewater technologies are often complex, and the utilities, engineers and industrial operators who evaluate them expect clear, technically accurate information to make decisions. This strategic partnership leverages Bā's expertise in messaging, strategy, public relations and marketing and pairs that with visibility from waterloop's field-journalism and video distribution to its 50,000 followers, made up of utility, government, engineering and technology professionals. waterloop's journalism and industry-leading reporting remains editorially independent and audience focused."waterloop brings unique capabilities in water expertise, video production, in-the-field reporting and content distribution that Bā clients can leverage,” said Travis Loop, founder of waterloop.“What this partnership does is help strong water companies tell their stories to an audience that's already paying attention to these issues while continuing our mission of solutions journalism."Through this partnership, Bā clients will have access to preferred rates for the full range of waterloop's sponsorship opportunities as well as exclusive access to others that are not currently offered on the open market. Ultimately, this provides the industry access to a single source for multi-discipline marketing, from strategy and campaign conception, to message development, execution and distribution that doesn't exist anywhere else in the water space.###About BāBoeh Agency (Bā) is a women-led, full-service marketing and communications agency built exclusively for the water sector with specialties in creative design, web development, digital marketing, water-focused messaging, public relations and more. Founded in 2012, Bā helps water startups, technology providers, manufacturers and utilities turn ideas into stories that move brands forward. For more information, visitAbout waterloopwaterloop is a nonprofit news outlet exploring solutions for water sustainability. Through in-the-field filmmaking, podcasts and social media content, waterloop reaches water professionals including utilities, government agencies, engineering firms, technology companies, universities, industry associations and environmental organizations. For more information, visit

James McKinsey

Boeh Agency

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Boeh Agency Partners With waterloop to Amplify Water-Industry News and Content News Provided By Boeh Agency September 24, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management



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