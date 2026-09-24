Modero Ships The First MCP Server For Telecom Advisory Firms

An advisor asks one question and gets an answer across every client they manage. Illustrative example.

Advisors can ask Claude, ChatGPT or Gemini which contracts renew next quarter, who owns a deal, and what an upgrade costs, across every client at once

- Stephen Hancock, Founder, ModeroATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modero, Inc. today announced general availability of a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for its operating platform, making Modero the first telecom agency management platform to give AI assistants read and write access to an advisor's entire book of business.MCP is the open standard AI assistants use to connect to the systems where a business keeps its data. For a telecom advisory firm, that means every client organization the firm manages and the firm's own pipeline, in one place. With Modero connected, an advisor asks a question in Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini and the answer comes back across all of their clients at once, from the live record."Which contracts expire in the next 90 days across all my clients, sorted by end date?" "Who owns the renewal deal for this account?" "List every circuit at this client's Chicago site." "Spend by provider for this client last quarter, biggest first." Each is one sentence, and each is answered from the advisor's own data.Reach across the whole book, not one client at a timeAn advisor's real problem is scale. Forty clients means forty inventories, forty sets of contracts, and forty renewal calendars. Modero's MCP server gives the assistant the same reach the advisor has: every organization under the firm, all at once, narrowed by naming a client when the question is specific. The firm's CRM, including companies, contacts, deals, tasks, notes, quotes, and pipeline stages, is reachable in the same conversation as the client inventory those deals are about."An advisor with forty clients has forty sets of contracts, circuits, and renewals to keep in their head," said Stephen Hancock, founder of Modero. "Now you ask Claude which ones renew next quarter and it answers across all forty at once. It only sees what you see. If you leave a client, so does it. And when a client needs more bandwidth, you can price it and place it from the same conversation."Price and place a client's bandwidth change from a chatFor advisors whose clients run on-demand circuits, the assistant can price a bandwidth change against the circuit's contracted rate card and, on confirmation, place the order with the provider. The order goes through the same pipeline as the web application, with the same capacity checks, pricing floor, and provider rate limits. A rejected change records nothing and returns the reason.Every change is a preview firstCreating, updating, or deleting any record returns a dry run by default. The assistant shows the exact before-and-after difference and nothing is written until the advisor confirms. Retries cannot double-execute. Deletes are soft and recoverable. Every confirmed change is written to an append-only log that identifies it as an MCP change, separate from changes made in the web application.Your book stays yours, including from the AIThe MCP server inherits Modero's tenancy model exactly. There is no separate AI account. An assistant connected by a member of one firm reaches that firm's clients and nothing else, and its reach is recomputed from the advisor's live role on every request. Columns that look like credentials are stripped from every read. Any connected client can be revoked in one click, and revocation takes effect on the next tool call, not the next login.AvailabilityThe Modero MCP server is available now. Authentication is OAuth 2.1 with PKCE; the AI vendor never receives a password. Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini connect without administrator review. Setup instructions are published at mymodero. The Modero CRM remains free permanently with unlimited users, and every price is published at mymodero/pricing.About ModeroModero, Inc. builds operating software for telecom advisors, agents, brokers, and technology solutions distributors. The platform combines a free unlimited-user CRM with paid modules for commission management, telecom expense management, inventory, project management, bandwidth, and contracts, priced by client accounts under management rather than per seat. Modero publishes all pricing publicly and requires no sales call to purchase. Modero, Inc. is a Georgia corporation. Claim of first based on Modero's review of publicly documented telecom agency management platform capabilities as of September 2026. More information is available at mymodero.

Nicholas Vossburg

Red Sovereign

+1 323-577-3580

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Modero Ships the First MCP Server for Telecom Advisory Firms News Provided By Red Sovereign September 24, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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