Glendale Attorney Outlines California Filing Deadlines And First Steps After An Injury Or Job Loss

Short deadlines for claims against government agencies and layered rideshare insurance rules are among the issues Los Angeles County residents often overlook

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People in Los Angeles County who are injured in a crash or lose a job under questionable circumstances may have less time to act than they expect, according to Vinny Agemian of Agemian Law Group, a Glendale firm that handles personal injury and employment cases.California generally allows two years to file a personal injury lawsuit. The window is much shorter when a city, county or other public agency may be responsible, such as a crash involving a government vehicle or a fall caused by a damaged public sidewalk. In those cases, a formal claim usually must be filed with the agency within six months. Missing that deadline can bar recovery entirely.Employment claims have their own rules. Workers alleging discrimination, harassment or retaliation under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act generally must first file a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department before they can sue. The deadline to file that complaint is generally three years from the alleged unlawful conduct."Most people we speak with have never dealt with the legal system before," Agemian said. "They're focused on medical appointments or finding a new job, and the deadlines aren't on their radar. By the time they start asking questions, some of that time is already gone."Rideshare crashes raise coverage questionsCollisions involving Uber and Lyft drivers can be more complicated than typical car accidents. Under California law, the insurance that applies depends on what the driver was doing at the time. Coverage differs when the app is off, when it is on and the driver is waiting for a request, and when the driver is heading to a pickup or carrying a passenger. Determining which period applied is often one of the first questions in these cases.Evidence can disappear quickly in fall casesPremises liability cases, such as falls caused by wet floors, broken stairs or poor lighting, often turn on what the property owner knew and when. The evidence that answers that question can be short-lived. A spill gets mopped up, a broken step gets repaired, and surveillance footage may be recorded over within days or weeks.Uncertainty is common in workplace casesAgemian said many employees are unsure whether what happened to them was illegal. Some were let go shortly after reporting a problem to human resources. Others endured comments or treatment for months because they feared losing their job if they spoke up. California law generally protects employees from retaliation for reporting conduct they reasonably believe is unlawful.Steps to take earlyAgemian recommends the following for people who have been injured:Seek medical care promptly, even if injuries seem minor at first.Photograph the scene, vehicles and visible injuries, and collect contact information from witnesses.In workplace situations, write down dates, times and what was said, and save emails, texts and performance reviews on a personal device rather than a work account.Avoid giving a recorded statement to another party's insurance company before getting legal advice."An adjuster who calls a few days after a crash may sound friendly and helpful," Agemian said. "But that person works for the insurance company, and what's said in a recorded statement can be used later to dispute how badly someone was hurt or who was at fault."About Agemian Law GroupAgemian Law Group is a personal injury and employment law firm based at 550 N Brand Blvd, Suite 1960, in Glendale, California. The firm represents clients in Los Angeles County in vehicle collision, premises liability, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases. It handles cases on a contingency-fee basis. Since 2018, the firm reports recovering more than $100 million on behalf of clients.

Vinny Agemian

Agemian Law Group

+1 866-951-3901

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Glendale Attorney Outlines California Filing Deadlines and First Steps After an Injury or Job Loss News Provided By Agemian Law Group September 24, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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