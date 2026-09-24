Telangana Govt Sets Up Bureau For Traffic, Road And Rail Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The Telangana government has established the Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS).

A Government Order (GO) issued on Thursday created this specialised bureau under the Telangana State Police for traffic management, enforcement, highway patrolling, road crash investigation, enforcement analytics and prosecution, and policing of rail travel safety within the State.

Telangana, with a road network exceeding 32,000 km and a registered vehicular population of over 1.8 crore, faces growing congestion and crash challenges. The GO noted that traffic wings of Police Commissionerates and Districts currently function without a common command for standards, technology, training, analytics and review.

An officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police will head the Bureau as Director, TG-TMARS. It will function under the overall supervision of the State Road Safety Council chaired by the Chief Minister, and its personnel will be under the administrative and disciplinary control of the Director General of Police.

TG-TMARS aims to ensure scientific traffic management across Telangana, particularly in the Core Urban Region. Its mission includes ensuring safe and orderly movement of persons and vehicles, enforcing traffic and railway laws uniformly, patrolling highways, investigating crashes professionally, prosecuting offences, analysing enforcement and crash data, and standardising the functioning of traffic police stations and wings.

According to the GO, the Bureau will operate through two wings, Traffic and Road & Rail Safety, each headed by a Joint Director.