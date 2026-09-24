Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Make 'Don't Be Shy' Screening A Family Affair

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at a special screening of 'Don't Be Shy', turning the event into a memorable family gathering. The couple arrived together, accompanied by their family members, who came out to show their support. Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, joined the couple for the screening. Alia's parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, were also present, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who co-produces the film with the 'Alpha' star. The families came together for photographs at the venue, posing together for the cameras and sharing a warm family moment.

For the evening, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a striking, glamorous mini dress, featuring a silver, sequin-covered base embellished with colourful floral motifs in shades of red, blue, yellow and green. Adding a playful twist, she paired the outfit with green stilettos. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a more relaxed yet polished look, wearing a light blue, full-sleeved shirt with the sleeves casually rolled up, paired with beige trousers.

Star-Studded Support

Many other celebrities also arrived to support the film at the special screening, including the likes of Samay Raina, Sharvari, Orry, and Vedang Raina.

About 'Don't Be Shy'

'Don't Be Shy' is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani from Chalkboard Entertainment. It follows the story of Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble led by four fresh faces, Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik playing pivotal roles. It is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25.

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