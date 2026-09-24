Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honoured By New Jersey Legislature

New Jersey Honours Gurudev's 45 Years of Service

In a significant recognition of an Indian spiritual leader's four-and-a-half decades of global work in peacebuilding and humanitarian service, the New Jersey State Legislature and the Townships of Edison and Franklin have formally honoured Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during his visit to the state. The recognitions acknowledge his contributions to spreading peace, nurturing human values, bringing meditation and well-being to each home, and humanitarian service, as well as the work of The Art of Living across more than 180 countries.

State and Local Recognitions

The New Jersey Senate and General Assembly, through a Joint Legislative Resolution, recognised Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of Living for their contribution to stress-free living, mental well-being and worldwide harmony, while also acknowledging Gurudev's role in the observance of World Meditation Day, designated by the United Nations General Assembly.

A separate Joint Legislative Commendation by Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Margie Donlon and Luanne M. Peterpaul marked Gurudev's September 23 visit to New Jersey and his 45 years of work in meditation, yoga, stress management, humanitarian action and global peace efforts, including mediation.

The Township of Edison, in a proclamation issued by Mayor Samip Joshi, commemorated the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living and highlighted its work in disaster relief, education, rural and community development, peacebuilding and service to vulnerable communities.

The Township of Franklin, meanwhile, welcomed Gurudev to New Jersey and recognised his lifelong commitment to advancing peace and human values, while specifically acknowledging the work of The Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values across peacebuilding, education, meditation, sustainable development, disaster relief and conflict resolution.

The four recognitions, issued at the state and local levels, come as The Art of Living marks 45 years of service and offer a snapshot of the breadth of Gurudev's work.

Address at Semafor Summit on Peace and Prosperity

They come days after Gurudev addressed Semafor's The Next 3 Billion summit in New York, alongside heads of state, global institutions and business leaders, where he spoke about the connection between peace, human wellbeing and economic progress.“Prosperity comes with peace. If there is no peace, there can't be prosperity,” Gurudev said at the summit, underscoring the need to view prosperity not only through economic growth but also through the wellbeing and resilience of people and communities.

At the Semafor summit, Gurudev also spoke about the need for people to move beyond a sense of helplessness and take greater ownership of their progress, while encouraging those with resources to rediscover empathy and the value of sharing. He highlighted initiatives that have helped young people develop entrepreneurial confidence in India and subsequently in several African countries. (ANI)

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