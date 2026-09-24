NCB DG Urges States To Create 3-Year Roadmaps For Drug Control

As the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of states and Union Territories (UTs) concluded a day ago, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau Anurag Garg urged the states to prepare their own three-year roadmaps to control drugs in the state, keeping in view their specific challenges and requirements, in alignment with the National Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029).

Garg made the statement in his valedictory address, reminding the gathering of the inspirational inaugural address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also exhorted all ANTFs and other participants to work with full commitment and sincerity of purpose to meet the challenge of controlling drugs in the next 3 years. Reiterating that the time has come to move from a seizure-centric approach to a network-centric approach to tackle the evolving challenges of drug trafficking, Garg underlined the need for efforts of various enforcement and intelligence agencies to network for better intelligence-sharing, coordination and cooperation so that the transnationals, inter-state and intra-state networks can be detected, dismantled and destroyed.

3rd National ANTF Conference Highlights

Replying to a query on drug trafficking through railways, DG NCB informed about Railway Protection Force (RPF) having already constituted a narcotics cell and the proposed MoU between NCB and RPF to institutionalise capacity building, exchange of information and joint operations between the two agencies. The 3rd National Conference of ANTF Heads of States and UTs concluded on September 23 in New Delhi, with states and UTs reaffirming their collective resolve to implement the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29), intensifying the fight against drug trafficking to advance the vision of a Drug-Free India. The two-day conference, organised under the theme“United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, was inaugurated on September 22 by the Union Home Minister. The Conference, organised by NCB, brought together ANTF Heads from 36 States and UTs, along with stakeholders from various government departments.

Key Deliberations and Strategic Focus

The Conference featured three technical sessions focusing on institutional mechanisms to achieve the targets outlined in the Vision Document over the next three years, demand reduction, prevention and rehabilitation as well as dismantling drug trafficking networks and cartels. During the deliberations, targets set under the Vision Document's four strategic pillars were highlighted, with defined responsibilities, timelines and monitoring mechanisms. Emphasis was also placed on strengthening State ANTFs, ensuring outcome-oriented NCORD and JCC meetings, shifting from seizure-centric to network-centric enforcement, financial profiling, effective use of PITNDPS Act and focused prosecution of kingpins and organised trafficking networks.

Demand Reduction, Prevention, and Rehabilitation

A session was dedicated to discussing demand reduction, prevention and rehabilitation, which are integral to narcotics control and must complement enforcement. In this regard, features of the UGC's“Nasha Mukt Campus Framework” for Drug-Free Higher Educational Institutions, implementation of 500-metre Drug-Free Zones around educational institutions, expansion of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Central schemes to strengthen of de-addiction centres and their outreach were informed by senior officers of the Ministries concerned.

Enhancing Coordination and Investigations

The second day of the Conference focused on strengthening coordination in narcotics cases with INTERPOL and foreign agencies, successful deportation of fugitives, the role of FIU-IND in financial investigations and effective use of PITNDPS.

Tackling Modern Challenges with Advanced Tools

Deliberations on improving enforcement effectiveness covered the use of digital databases such as NIDAAN, e-Sakshya, e-Prison and CCTNS, the role of Nar-K9 in intelligence-led interdiction, advanced analysis of synthetic drugs and effective utilisation of the MAC platform.

Countering Synthetic Drugs and Precursors

A dedicated session shed light on the emerging challenges related to precursors, synthetic drugs and clandestine laboratories and measures to address them in a systematic manner. The discussion also drew the attention of States to the Voluntary Code of Conduct (VCC) for the chemical industry to prevent diversion of precursor chemicals for manufacturing synthetic drugs and red-flag indicators for detecting clandestine labs. An engaging session covered the good practices for destruction of illicit cultivation and promotion of alternative cropping.

Investigating Darknet and Crypto Offences

The Conference also covered emerging trends in narco-offences involving the darknet and crypto, and investigation tools in this area. During this two-day Conference, best practices adopted by various States to combat the drug menace, showcasing innovative, multi-pronged approaches leveraging technology, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement, were discussed. (ANI)

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