Telangana To Host Raksha Expo At Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026

Telangana state government will organise a 'Raksha Expo' as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 to be held at the Young India Skills University campus in Bharat Future City between December 7 and December 9. The government aims to leverage its position as a leader in Defence, Aerospace and Space sectors and showcase various components and equipment manufactured by local public sector undertakings, multinational aerospace companies and homegrown startups. This will be an exclusively organised event by the state government, different from the Defence Expo held by the central government annually.

Showcasing Aerospace and Defence Prowess

In light of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace's successful launch of its Vikram-1 rocket, which marked India's first private orbital rocket launch from national soil, showcases by Telangana-based aerospace and defence sector startups are expected to be a highlight of the Expo. Some of the world's largest aerospace facilities servicing Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin engines are located in Hyderabad. Telangana is home to the world's largest Boeing & Airbus LEAP engine MRO hub, the first Rafale military engine MRO hub outside France, & the first Rafale fuselage manufacturing line outside France.

Key Attractions and Showcases

The state government is also planning for an acrobatic airshow by defence personnel. In addition, a separate startup showcase arena will be organised by T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub to display and demonstrate the various innovations belonging to the incubated startups. A massive Telangana Pavillion is being planned to showcase the achievements and success stories of the state government in the last three years.

Parallel Events and Major Announcements

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already announced that the Master Plan for Bharat Future City would be unveiled on the occasion of Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026. In parallel to the Global Summit, IndiaJoy 2026, the leading annual AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) event, will also to be held alongside the Global Summit in Bharat Future City. It will be a gathering of companies, corporates and experts from the fields of film, esports, VFX, animation, comics, and OTT. (ANI)

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