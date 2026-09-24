Assam Announces Durga Puja Bonus For Tea Workers, Orunodoi Payments

The Assam government will provide Rs 1500 each to the Orunodoi beneficiaries as a part of the Orunodoi monthly incentive for the month of October and will give a 20 per cent Durga Puja bonus to the eligible workers and employees of the tea gardens of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL).

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

Durga Puja Benefits and Holiday Extension

Announcing the cabinet decisions, the Chief Minister said that the Assam Cabinet on Thursday has decided to give Rs 1500 to the Orunodoi beneficiaries as a part of the Orunodoi monthly incentive for the month of October instead of the regular Rs 1250 grant as a gift on the occasion of Durga Puja.

"The State Cabinet today approved the payment of a 20 per cent bonus to the eligible workers and employees of the tea gardens of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL). Cabinet has decided to accord 17th October, 2026, as a Durga Puja Holiday in addition to the other four days already notified as puja holidays," the Chief Minister said.

Major Projects and Investments Approved

The State Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project at a total estimated cost of Rs 796.88 crore.

The CM said, "Of the total cost, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Loan will bear Rs 637.504 crore, while Government of Assam Share will bear Rs 159.376 crore. As a part of the project, restoration and rehabilitation work will be undertaken on at least 102 derelict community beels.

Infrastructure for Spices Board and Agriculture

The State Cabinet has approved a rent-based model or pro bono model for the construction of a state-of-the-art laboratory and ancillary infrastructure of the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI, at Ulubari in Guwahati."

"Under this arrangement, the Agriculture Department, in coordination with PWD (B), will undertake construction of the building as per the design and specifications provided by the Spices Board," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet has approved the State Guidelines for State Financial Assistance towards the Promoter's Contribution under the Central Sector Scheme 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF)' in Assam and of the consequential financial provision.

He further added, "This includes Collective Entities (FPOs, FPCs, PACS, Cooperatives): The State Government will bear the entire 10% mandatory promoter's contribution; Individual Beneficiaries (Farmers, Agri-Entrepreneurs, Startups, SHGs, JLGs): The State Government will bear 5%, with the beneficiary contributing the remaining 5%."

Industrial Growth and Employment

The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the proposed investment of Rs 11,000 crore of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited, towards establishment of a Clinker Manufacturing Unit and associated four Cement Grinding Units in the State of Assam. This will generate direct employment of around 2000," the CM added.

"The State Cabinet has approved the State Capital Investment Subsidy for eligible manufacturing units of Assam, which are eligible under the substantive provisions of the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI), 2024 but could not obtain registration under the said scheme within extended time period of 30th September, 2026," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Other Cabinet Approvals

The State Cabinet decided to supply subsidised sugar at Rs 30.00 to NFSA beneficiaries for the month of Oct, 2026. Beneficiaries will get both Masur dal and Sugar at Rs 100.00 in Oct, 2026.

The State Cabinet has approved the granting of the minimum of the pay scale to an additional 166 Muster Roll, Casual and Fixed Pay workers with effect from 01-09-2026," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that the State Cabinet has accorded the ex post facto approval for the Executive Order already issued for the facilitation of Aadhaar enrolment of eligible women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) till March 31.

Land Allotments and Council Elections

The State Cabinet has approved the allotment of Government land measuring 256 Bigha of Mouza Duhalia Hill Part-IV, Porgona- Pratapgarh in favour of Agriculture Department, Govt. of Assam for establishment of the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi, Sribhumi district, under the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

"It has been decided that the elections to the Mising Autonomous Council and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council will be held in the month of November.

"The State Cabinet has approved allotment of land measuring 504 bigha covered by Dag No. 254 at village Niz-Gondhmow of Pub Bongshar Mouza under Hajo Revenue Circle by way of dereservation of VGR land in favour of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, for setting up of an Industrial Estate under Kamrup District along with reservation of equivalent quantum of Government land measuring 504 Bigha covered by Dag No. 2 at village No. 2 Dokania of Pachim Bongshar Mouza under Hajo Revenue Circle as VGR in lieu of the above de-reservation," he said. (ANI)

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