Pattaya Underwater! Thailand Rains Turn Streets Into Rivers 1-Metre Floods

Heavy rains triggered severe flooding across Pattaya city in Thailand, turning several streets into waterways. Water levels reportedly rose to nearly one metre in some areas, leaving vehicles stalled and forcing the closure of multiple roads. Dramatic visuals show floodwater sweeping through parts of the popular tourist destination as authorities deal with the impact of the intense rainfall.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.