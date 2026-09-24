Asia Pays The Price As Rich Nations Borrow Like Emerging Markets

MENAFN - Asia Times) Global debt has passed US$365 trillion, and the cost of carrying it is now rising faster than any government can control. For investors with money anywhere in the world, few risks matter more over at least the next two years.

Asia funds a large share of Western borrowing through its central bank reserves and its savers, and it's now paying for that borrowing through its own bond markets and currencies.

Government borrowing costs across the G7 are higher than at any point since mid-2008, the summer before the global financial system came close to collapse. The debt those costs apply to is vastly larger today.

The Institute of International Finance, which reports global debt rose by more than $10 trillion in the first half of this year alone, blames an electoral cycle that rewards quick fixes and punishes restraint.

In 1997, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea were made to cut spending and raise interest rates as the price of international rescue. The IIF now says the US, Japan, France and the UK face persistently large deficits and rising interest bills, problems long associated with struggling emerging market sovereigns.

None is being forced to implement remotely comparable discipline. Advanced economies paid more than $3.3 trillion last year in interest on internationally traded government debt, more than the world spent on artificial intelligence, defense or clean energy.