Mercedes-Benz Van Center West Chester Partners With Conduit To Support Contractors Across The Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contractors are finding exactly what they need on day 1 in these work ready vans

WEST CHESTER, OH, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waiting weeks to get your new van ready for the jobsite may have become a thing of the past. Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester is proud to support Conduit through a new sponsorship partnership focused on helping contractors and skilled-trades businesses make smarter decisions about one of their most important business assets: their work vehicles. Through the relationship, Chris O'Donnell, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester, will serve as a resource to Conduit members evaluating work-ready vans, fleet vehicles, and commercial vehicle solutions for their growing businesses.







Work Ready Sprinter Vans for Contractors







"The goal is to get contractors back on the jobsite day 1. Where other van dealers will tell you it will be 3-4 weeks before your new van is ready for work, our work-ready vans for HVAC, Plumbing, Electrician, Roofing, and even Dog Grooming contractors is ready to drive off the lot and to the jobsite today."

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester has become a trusted resource for high-quality commercial vehicles, work-ready van solutions, upfitting, and commercial vehicle service throughout the Tri-State region and beyond.

Conduit, led by co-founders Jerry Beerman, Kelly Dolan and Paul Bauscher, brings together specialty-trade business owners who want to strengthen their companies through better leadership, stronger operations, shared experience, and access to trusted professional resources. For contractors, transportation and fleet decisions can have a direct impact on those same operational goals. Jerry has been working with contractors who are looking to network and do business at an elite level for close to 20 years.

Jerry shared that a partnership with MB Van Center, and Chris' team is an incredibly valuable one. In providing resources and support for contractors looking for professional development, Jerry has stressed the importance of reliability, and transportation is the foundation of reliability in the trades.

A work van is more than transportation. For plumbers, electricians, HVAC contractors, remodelers, installers, general contractors, and other trades, the vehicle often serves as a mobile warehouse, tool room, workstation, and revenue-producing asset.

That is where O'Donnell and Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester can provide value.

“Contractors don't need somebody to simply sell them a van. They need somebody who understands what that van has to accomplish every day,” said O'Donnell.“How much equipment are you carrying? How does your team work out of the vehicle? What type of shelving or upfit makes sense? How can we help keep that van productive? Those are the conversations we want to have with Conduit members.”

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester offers commercial vehicles and work-ready configurations designed around the needs of businesses, including trade-specific shelving and upfit solutions for industries such as HVAC, electrical, locksmithing, general service, and other contractor applications.

Through the Conduit sponsorship, O'Donnell will help connect contractors with vehicle solutions that fit their real-world operations, whether they are purchasing their first dedicated work van, replacing an aging vehicle, or standardizing a growing fleet.

While based in West Chester, the Van Center works with commercial customers throughout Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Indiana, Columbus, and surrounding markets, giving regional contractors access to a commercial vehicle team that understands the importance of uptime, productivity, service, and having the right vehicle configuration for the job. Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester also operates a dedicated Commercial Service Department supporting commercial vehicles and fleets.

The sponsorship brings together two organizations focused on helping skilled-trades businesses build stronger operations: Conduit through leadership, community, and business development, and Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester through practical commercial vehicle expertise.

Contractors interested in learning more about Conduit can visit teamconduit.net. Businesses searching for work-ready vans, commercial van upfitting, fleet solutions, or commercial vehicle service can visit mbvancenterwestchester.com.

About Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester serves commercial customers with work-ready cargo vans, passenger vans, box trucks, flatbeds, upfitting solutions, fleet support, and dedicated commercial vehicle service from its West Chester, Ohio location.

Press Inquiries

Chris O'Donnell

General Manager

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester

codonnell [at] mbvancenterwestchester.com



5897 Muhlhauser Rd

West Chester, OH 45069