Zysec AI Showcases Sovereign, Agentic AI Security Stack At GISEC Global 2026, Puts AI Governance In The Spotlight

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZySec AI, the company building the Sovereign Intelligence Stack, has wrapped up a productive presence at GISEC Global 2026, the largest cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. Its stand (SP42) drew CISOs, channel partners and security professionals from across the region who want to lead their operations with AI. The ZySec AI team walked visitors through its full stack, helped them map the security controls their AI initiatives need, and showed how sovereign AI can be deployed with confidence while keeping full ownership and control of their data, models and infrastructure.

A Complete Stack for Secure, Sovereign AI Adoption

At the stand, ZySec AI demonstrated four platforms from its portfolio, each addressing a distinct part of the enterprise AI and security lifecycle:



Autonous, ZySec AI's sovereign AI platform, lets governments and regulated industries run advanced AI workloads on infrastructure they fully own, keeping data sovereignty intact.

AgentSight is an AI agent governance solution that gives organisations visibility and control over how AI agents behave, what they access and the risks they introduce.

C3 is an agentic SOC and SOAR platform built with multi-tenancy at its core. It sits above existing SIEM investments rather than replacing them, bringing AI-assisted detection, investigation and response, with Arabic language support. ScaleRisk is an enterprise GRC platform that helps security and risk leaders manage compliance, quantify risk and report clearly to leadership.

Agentic SOC and AI Governance Take Centre Stage

Discussions with CISOs and partners showed a clear shift in regional priorities. Security teams are no longer asking whether to use AI in their operations but how to do it safely, accountably and at scale. MSSPs showed strong interest in agentic SOC capabilities that improve analyst productivity and response times. Enterprise leaders focused on governing the growing number of AI agents entering their environments.

ZySec AI Leaders Discuss AI Governance on CyberSec Talks Podcast

During the event, Dileep Marshetty, Co-founder, and Srinivas Mathala, MD, appeared on the CyberSec Talks podcast. They discussed AI governance, AI security and the CISO's role in securing board buy-in to protect the business.

“Boards don't need more technical detail. They need clarity on business exposure and what it takes to protect it,” said Srinivas Mathala.“As AI agents become part of everyday operations, CISOs need governance frameworks that let them show leadership exactly where the risk sits and how it is being controlled.”

Dileep Marshetty added:“Security leaders are being asked to enable AI adoption and secure it at the same time. The organisations that get this right will be the ones that build governance in from day one rather than bolting it on later.”

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the event, Venkatesh Siddi

ZySec AI thanks the GISEC organisers, and every CISO, partner and visitor who stopped by Stand SP42, and looks forward to continuing these conversations in the months ahead.

About ZySec AI ZySec AI builds the Sovereign Intelligence Stack: complete AI infrastructure that organisations own and control. Headquartered in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, ZySec AI serves governments, financial institutions and regulated enterprises seeking secure, sovereign AI adoption.